Florida seniors line up for hours to receive COVID vaccine
Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, December 30. Andrew West/The News-Press/USA TODAY NETWORK
Tom, 69, and Judy Barrett, 67, from Marco Island wait in line in the early morning hours at Lakes Park Regional Library to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, December 30. Andrew West/The News-Press/USA TODAY NETWORK
Seniors, who are 65 and over, wait in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. December 30. Andrew West/The News-Press/USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida Department of Health medical workers prepare to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to seniors in the parking lot of the Gulf View Square Mall in New Port Richey near Tampa, Florida, December 31. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A Florida Department of Health employee helps a senior who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine as people of 65 and over wait in line at the DOH Sarasota COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A Florida Department of Health medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine in the parking lot of the Gulf View Square Mall in New Port Richey near Tampa, Florida, December 31. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A Florida Department of Health employee helps a senior who is looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the DOH Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
An elderly person waits in line at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A Florida Department of Health employee helps a senior who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Department of Health Sarasota COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Sarasota, Florida, January 4. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
