Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2019 | 4:05pm EDT

Flour fight

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a 'flour war,' a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, March 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a 'flour war,' a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, March 11. ...more

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a 'flour war,' a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, March 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 23
A reveller celebrates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A reveller celebrates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 23
Revellers wear gas masks as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers wear gas masks as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers wear gas masks as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidisdis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidisdis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidisdis
Close
10 / 23
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 23
A reveller is covered with coloured flour as he participates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller is covered with coloured flour as he participates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A reveller is covered with coloured flour as he participates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 23
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 23
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 23
Revellers wearing old TV sets celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers wearing old TV sets celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers wearing old TV sets celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 23
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
A reveller celebrates Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
21 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
22 / 23
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Next Slideshows

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

11:20am EDT
Transgender beauty queens

Transgender beauty queens

Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.

Mar 08 2019
Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.

Mar 07 2019
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Mar 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters photojournalist of the year: Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian photographer Ueslei Marcelino has been named the 2018 Reuters photojournalist of the year for his coverage of the migrant caravan, Brazil's presidential election, the World Cup in Russia and more.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashes, killing all 157 on board.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Venezuelans turn to looting amid blackout

Venezuelans turn to looting amid blackout

Much of Venezuela, including parts of the capital Caracas, remained without power on Monday for a fifth day, crimping vital oil exports and leaving people struggling to obtain water and food.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Venezuela in the dark

Venezuela in the dark

Venezuelans struggle to get to work and go about their daily lives as a nationwide blackout stretches into its fifth day.

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast