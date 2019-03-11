Flour fight
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a 'flour war,' a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, March 11. ...more
Revellers celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers wear gas masks as they celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A reveller is covered with coloured flour as he participates in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Revellers wearing old TV sets celebrate Ash Monday by participating in a flour war in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
