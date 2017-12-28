Edition:
Flour war in Spain

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers battle with flour and eggs. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

