Pictures | Fri Mar 22, 2019 | 8:40am EDT

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
1 / 24
A giant Tecolote ranunculus flower blooms at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
2 / 24
A visitor looks at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as he enjoys nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
3 / 24
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom over some 50 acres at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
4 / 24
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
5 / 24
A worker wears a sun hat as she tends to some of the nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
6 / 24
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
7 / 24
Visitors to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch enjoy nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
8 / 24
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
9 / 24
Visitors to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch enjoy nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
10 / 24
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
11 / 24
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
12 / 24
A visitor rests on a giant chair next to a field field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
13 / 24
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
14 / 24
A woman walks a baby through Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, some 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
15 / 24
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
16 / 24
A women poses for a selfie in the middle of the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
17 / 24
A tractor is driven around the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, some 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers, in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
18 / 24
Visitors to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch enjoy nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
19 / 24
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
20 / 24
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
21 / 24
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
22 / 24
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
23 / 24
Visitors pose for pictures in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 21, 2019
24 / 24
