Flower fields of Carlsbad
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A giant Tecolote ranunculus flower blooms at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor looks at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch as he enjoys nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom over some 50 acres at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors pose for a picture in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker wears a sun hat as she tends to some of the nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch enjoy nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch enjoy nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers begin to bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor rests on a giant chair next to a field field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman walks a baby through Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, some 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A women poses for a selfie in the middle of the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A tractor is driven around the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, some 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers, in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors to the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch enjoy nearly 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor takes a picture of some of the 50 acres of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors pose for pictures in a field of blooming giant Tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad, California, March 21. REUTERS/Mike Blake
