Pictures | Fri Apr 27, 2018 | 11:35am EDT

Flower fields of Carlsbad

A women takes a selfie as she sits amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A ranunculus flower grows at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A woman adjusts her sun glasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Workers pick ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A woman poses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Workers pick ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Rachel Bown of Miami Florida poses for her sister Melissa as they visit thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
An old red tractor sits idle at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A tractor drives past ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Workers pick ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
