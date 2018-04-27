Flower fields of Carlsbad
A women takes a selfie as she sits amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A ranunculus flower grows at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman adjusts her sun glasses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers pick ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman poses as she has her picture taken amid thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers pick ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rachel Bown of Miami Florida poses for her sister Melissa as they visit thousands of ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An old red tractor sits idle at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A tractor drives past ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker picks ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers pick ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
