Flower fields of Carlsbad
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple takes pictures in the middle of 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor takes a close-up picture of some of the Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A field worker walks among some of the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors pose and take pictures among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors wear masks as they walk around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Flowers of Ranunculus are pictured at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors pose and take pictures among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors wear masks as they catch some shade under the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile amid 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are separated by plastic and wear masks as they are pulled by a tractor around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors pose and take pictures among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor wears a mask as she walks among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A group of children climb onto a tractor to take a picture among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are separated by plastic and wear masks as they are pulled by a tractor around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor wears a mask as she takes pictures at some of 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors wear face masks as they walk among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are separated by plastic and wear masks as they are pulled by a tractor around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma McCain has her picture taken by her friend Norah Miller as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Couples take pictures as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor poses for a selfie picture as a field worker walks past amid some 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are separated by plastic barriers and wear masks as they are pulled by a tractor around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors take off their masks for a selfie picture as they walk around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors wear masks as they walk around the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A family takes a picture among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A field worker picks Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors pose and take pictures among the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
