Flyboard inventor attempts English channel crossing

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France, July 25. Zapata failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard when he was knocked into the water as he landed on a boat-mounted refueling platform, his technical team said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

