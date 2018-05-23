Flying above the surf
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. Harnessing the �foiling� technology more typically seen on racing catamarans in sailing�s America�s Cup, the surfboards appear to fly above the water...more
Surfers carry their foil boards down to the beach before riding the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. The foil is like a wing that extends into the water under the surfboard. Acting much like a wing of plane, it causes the board to...more
A surfer walks past Gary Clisby as he returns to the beach after riding his foil board in the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. Since there is less drag because of reduced contact with water, surfers on hydrofoil boards can ride any...more
Surfers Chuck Patterson and Gary Clisby ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. Increased speed, combined with the foil�s sharp metal blade, have led to the sport gaining a reputation as dangerous. ...more
Surfer Gary Clisby carries his homemade foilboard to the beach in Del Mar, California. The foils, which are specifically designed for surfing, sell for around $1,000, with specially made surfboards adding another $600-800. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board on a wave off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tim Foreman, Gary Clisby and Jon Foreman carry their foilboards into the ocean as they head out to rind the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfers Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski ride their foilboards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfers Gary Clisby, Jon Foreman and Tim Foreman make their way into the waves with their foil boards in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk tries foilboarding for the first time as he catches a swell off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfer Tim Foreman ducks under a wave with his foil board while in the waters off Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfer Gary Clisby rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfer Brian Szymanski comes off his foil board while rising the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jon Foreman looks over some foil boards with Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski after riding the swells off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfers Jon Foreman and Gary Clisby pass each other as they ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board off the back of the wave of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Surfer Gary Clisby rides a foil board on a swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk leaves the water after trying foil boarding for the first time in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists
Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June.
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show and Chelsea In Bloom festival in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Syrian army takes control of Damascus
The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, the military said.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Meghan's first official event as duchess
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple.
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean
Hawaii faces a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea's volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes as they reach the Pacific.
Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave
A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.
Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists
Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June.