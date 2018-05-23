Flying above the surf

Surfers carry their foil boards down to the beach before riding the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. The foil is like a wing that extends into the water under the surfboard. Acting much like a wing of plane, it causes the board to...more

Surfers carry their foil boards down to the beach before riding the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. The foil is like a wing that extends into the water under the surfboard. Acting much like a wing of plane, it causes the board to lift out of the water as it gains speed, propelled by an ocean swell. REUTERS/Mike Blake

