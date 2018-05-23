Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 23, 2018 | 11:05am EDT

Flying above the surf

Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. Harnessing the �foiling� technology more typically seen on racing catamarans in sailing�s America�s Cup, the surfboards appear to fly above the water thanks to a fin attached to the bottom of the board. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. Harnessing the �foiling� technology more typically seen on racing catamarans in sailing�s America�s Cup, the surfboards appear to fly above the water...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Chuck Patterson rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Del Mar, California. Harnessing the �foiling� technology more typically seen on racing catamarans in sailing�s America�s Cup, the surfboards appear to fly above the water thanks to a fin attached to the bottom of the board. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 18
Surfers carry their foil boards down to the beach before riding the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. The foil is like a wing that extends into the water under the surfboard. Acting much like a wing of plane, it causes the board to lift out of the water as it gains speed, propelled by an ocean swell. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfers carry their foil boards down to the beach before riding the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. The foil is like a wing that extends into the water under the surfboard. Acting much like a wing of plane, it causes the board to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfers carry their foil boards down to the beach before riding the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. The foil is like a wing that extends into the water under the surfboard. Acting much like a wing of plane, it causes the board to lift out of the water as it gains speed, propelled by an ocean swell. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 18
A surfer walks past Gary Clisby as he returns to the beach after riding his foil board in the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. Since there is less drag because of reduced contact with water, surfers on hydrofoil boards can ride any wave at high speed, even one a surfer on a traditional board would pass up as too small. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A surfer walks past Gary Clisby as he returns to the beach after riding his foil board in the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. Since there is less drag because of reduced contact with water, surfers on hydrofoil boards can ride any...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A surfer walks past Gary Clisby as he returns to the beach after riding his foil board in the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. Since there is less drag because of reduced contact with water, surfers on hydrofoil boards can ride any wave at high speed, even one a surfer on a traditional board would pass up as too small. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 18
Surfers Chuck Patterson and Gary Clisby ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. Increased speed, combined with the foil�s sharp metal blade, have led to the sport gaining a reputation as dangerous. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfers Chuck Patterson and Gary Clisby ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. Increased speed, combined with the foil�s sharp metal blade, have led to the sport gaining a reputation as dangerous. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfers Chuck Patterson and Gary Clisby ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. Increased speed, combined with the foil�s sharp metal blade, have led to the sport gaining a reputation as dangerous. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 18
Surfer Gary Clisby carries his homemade foilboard to the beach in Del Mar, California. The foils, which are specifically designed for surfing, sell for around $1,000, with specially made surfboards adding another $600-800. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Gary Clisby carries his homemade foilboard to the beach in Del Mar, California. The foils, which are specifically designed for surfing, sell for around $1,000, with specially made surfboards adding another $600-800. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Gary Clisby carries his homemade foilboard to the beach in Del Mar, California. The foils, which are specifically designed for surfing, sell for around $1,000, with specially made surfboards adding another $600-800. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 18
Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board on a wave off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board on a wave off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board on a wave off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 18
Tim Foreman, Gary Clisby and Jon Foreman carry their foilboards into the ocean as they head out to rind the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tim Foreman, Gary Clisby and Jon Foreman carry their foilboards into the ocean as they head out to rind the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Tim Foreman, Gary Clisby and Jon Foreman carry their foilboards into the ocean as they head out to rind the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 18
Surfers Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski ride their foilboards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfers Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski ride their foilboards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfers Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski ride their foilboards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 18
Surfers Gary Clisby, Jon Foreman and Tim Foreman make their way into the waves with their foil boards in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfers Gary Clisby, Jon Foreman and Tim Foreman make their way into the waves with their foil boards in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfers Gary Clisby, Jon Foreman and Tim Foreman make their way into the waves with their foil boards in Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 18
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk tries foilboarding for the first time as he catches a swell off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk tries foilboarding for the first time as he catches a swell off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk tries foilboarding for the first time as he catches a swell off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 18
Surfer Tim Foreman ducks under a wave with his foil board while in the waters off Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Tim Foreman ducks under a wave with his foil board while in the waters off Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Tim Foreman ducks under a wave with his foil board while in the waters off Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 18
Surfer Gary Clisby rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Gary Clisby rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Gary Clisby rides his foil board on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 18
Surfer Brian Szymanski comes off his foil board while rising the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Brian Szymanski comes off his foil board while rising the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Brian Szymanski comes off his foil board while rising the swells off the coast of Solana Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 18
Jon Foreman looks over some foil boards with Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski after riding the swells off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jon Foreman looks over some foil boards with Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski after riding the swells off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Jon Foreman looks over some foil boards with Chuck Patterson and Brian Szymanski after riding the swells off the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 18
Surfers Jon Foreman and Gary Clisby pass each other as they ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfers Jon Foreman and Gary Clisby pass each other as they ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfers Jon Foreman and Gary Clisby pass each other as they ride their foil boards on a morning swell of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 18
Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board off the back of the wave of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board off the back of the wave of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Brian Szymanski rides his foil board off the back of the wave of the coast of Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 18
Surfer Gary Clisby rides a foil board on a swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Surfer Gary Clisby rides a foil board on a swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Surfer Gary Clisby rides a foil board on a swell off the coast of Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 18
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk leaves the water after trying foil boarding for the first time in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk leaves the water after trying foil boarding for the first time in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk leaves the water after trying foil boarding for the first time in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Next Slideshows

Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly -- swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

May 22 2018
Mourning after Texas school shooting

Mourning after Texas school shooting

The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.

May 22 2018
Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists

Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists

Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June.

May 22 2018
The art of flowers

The art of flowers

Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show and Chelsea In Bloom festival in London.

May 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.

Syrian army takes control of Damascus

Syrian army takes control of Damascus

The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, the military said.

Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly -- swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Meghan's first official event as duchess

Meghan's first official event as duchess

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple.

Mourning after Texas school shooting

Mourning after Texas school shooting

The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.

Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean

Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean

Hawaii faces a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea's volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes as they reach the Pacific.

Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave

Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave

A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.

Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists

Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists

Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast