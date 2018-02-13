Edition:
Mon Feb 12, 2018

Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile

Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
