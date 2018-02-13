Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
An unidentified biker in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic in action after crossing the finish line and winning the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Felipe Agurto of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Jeremias Maio of Argentina in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Mario Jarrin of Ecuador in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Felipe Vial of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernardo Cruz of Brazil in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Bernard Kerr of Britain in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Marcelo Gutierrez of Colombia in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Alejandro Caerols of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Guillermo Vargas of Chile in action during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Tomas Slavik of Czech Republic celebrates after win the race next to Matias Nunez of Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Next Slideshows
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1
Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Best of Pyeongchang opening ceremony
Highlights from the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade
Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' maiden Super Bowl victory.
MORE IN PICTURES
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Gusty conditions delayed or cancelled events at the Winter Olympics, amid athlete complaints that high wind made conditions too dangerous to compete.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 4
Highlights from day four of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Germany's carnival
The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Carnival in Brazil's jungle
People celebrate the Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil.