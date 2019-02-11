Flying down the streets of Valparaiso
Chile's Felipe Agurto in action during the Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race in Valparaiso, Chile, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
A rider crosses the Faro Azul hostel during the race. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
France's Remy Metailler in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Argentina's Jeronimo Paez in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Sweden's Oscar Harnstrom in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Chile's Mauricio Acuna in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Argentina's Jeronimo Paez in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
France's Remy Metailler in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Brazil's Gabriel Giovannini in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Brazil's Gabriel Giovannini in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Chile's Pedro Ferreira in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
New Zealand's Wyn Masters in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Norway's Brage Vestavik in action. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Chile's Pedro Ferreira sprays champagne as he celebrates winning the race alongside, Chile's Felipe Agurto in second-place and Germany's Johannes Fishbach in third-place. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
