Pictures | Fri Jan 26, 2018

Flying President Trump

Late afternoon shadows are cast as President Donald Trump descends the steps of Air Force One upon his return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Late afternoon shadows are cast as President Donald Trump descends the steps of Air Force One upon his return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Late afternoon shadows are cast as President Donald Trump descends the steps of Air Force One upon his return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter as he departures the Oval Office of the White House for Springfield, Missouri, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter as he departures the Oval Office of the White House for Springfield, Missouri, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 30, 2017
President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter as he departures the Oval Office of the White House for Springfield, Missouri, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. Jonathan Ernst: "The best part of any trip to New York City with the sitting U.S. President is the helicopter ride into Manhattan. The ride out at night can be stunning. Here, Secret Service agents protect themselves from the spray from the East River as Trump lands on the helipad." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. Jonathan Ernst: "The best part of any trip to New York City with the sitting U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. Jonathan Ernst: "The best part of any trip to New York City with the sitting U.S. President is the helicopter ride into Manhattan. The ride out at night can be stunning. Here, Secret Service agents protect themselves from the spray from the East River as Trump lands on the helipad." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria: "During the many trips to President Trump's residence in Florida it is usual to see the president coming to the back of the plane to chat with journalists. During one of the trips to the so called 'Winter White House', Trump had a long talk with reporters while the Air Force One entertainment system was playing one of the latest Star Wars movies. As I was listening to Trump talk I was also looking at the movie waiting for a part of the movie to frame the mood of the day. Of the many scenes, I choose the one with Darth Vader." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria: "During the many trips to President Trump's residence in Florida it is usual to see...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria: "During the many trips to President Trump's residence in Florida it is usual to see the president coming to the back of the plane to chat with journalists. During one of the trips to the so called 'Winter White House', Trump had a long talk with reporters while the Air Force One entertainment system was playing one of the latest Star Wars movies. As I was listening to Trump talk I was also looking at the movie waiting for a part of the movie to frame the mood of the day. Of the many scenes, I choose the one with Darth Vader." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A helicopter carrying President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A helicopter carrying President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A helicopter carrying President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump (R, silhouetted in window) arrives via Marine One helicopter at the White House, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump (R, silhouetted in window) arrives via Marine One helicopter at the White House, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
President Donald Trump (R, silhouetted in window) arrives via Marine One helicopter at the White House, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The tail of Air Force One is seen as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw, Poland July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The tail of Air Force One is seen as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw, Poland July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The tail of Air Force One is seen as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw, Poland July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Minh Hoang/Pool

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Minh Hoang/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Minh Hoang/Pool
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron wave as they Board Air Force One to depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Florida, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron wave as they Board Air Force One to depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Florida, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron wave as they Board Air Force One to depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Florida, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marine One passes the Statue of Liberty as President Donald Trump arrives to attend the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Marine One passes the Statue of Liberty as President Donald Trump arrives to attend the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Marine One passes the Statue of Liberty as President Donald Trump arrives to attend the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks to the pilot of Marine One as he arrives at the White House, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump speaks to the pilot of Marine One as he arrives at the White House, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks to the pilot of Marine One as he arrives at the White House, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A flock of birds fly past the Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump aboard, as he returns to the White House after a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A flock of birds fly past the Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump aboard, as he returns to the White House after a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, December 21, 2017
A flock of birds fly past the Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump aboard, as he returns to the White House after a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. Carlos Barria: "President Trump travelled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to celebrate his hundred days in office with a victory rally. He was in friendly territory as he won with a big difference over his opponent Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania, during the November elections. As usual when the commander-in-chief arrives local residents gather to greet him. This time a small group of military personnel attended the arrival. Surrounded by secret service agents Trump walked from the Air Force One and raised his hand in a sign of victory as the crowd cheered him on." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. Carlos Barria: "President Trump travelled to Harrisburg,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. Carlos Barria: "President Trump travelled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to celebrate his hundred days in office with a victory rally. He was in friendly territory as he won with a big difference over his opponent Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania, during the November elections. As usual when the commander-in-chief arrives local residents gather to greet him. This time a small group of military personnel attended the arrival. Surrounded by secret service agents Trump walked from the Air Force One and raised his hand in a sign of victory as the crowd cheered him on." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps from Marine One to board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on his way back to Washington August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps from Marine One to board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on his way back to Washington August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2017
President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps from Marine One to board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on his way back to Washington August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Donald Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Donald Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Donald Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of President Donald Trump's White House staff can be seen inside Air Force One as they wait to deplane after returning from a weekend at Trump's New Jersey golf estate home to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of President Donald Trump's White House staff can be seen inside Air Force One as they wait to deplane after returning from a weekend at Trump's New Jersey golf estate home to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Members of President Donald Trump's White House staff can be seen inside Air Force One as they wait to deplane after returning from a weekend at Trump's New Jersey golf estate home to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on from the top of the stairs as President Donald Trump arrives from a day trip to Ohio aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on from the top of the stairs as President Donald Trump arrives from a day trip to Ohio aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on from the top of the stairs as President Donald Trump arrives from a day trip to Ohio aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives from Joint Base Andrews aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

President Donald Trump arrives from Joint Base Andrews aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
President Donald Trump arrives from Joint Base Andrews aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Air Force One is seen before President Donald Trump boards as he departs for West Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Air Force One is seen before President Donald Trump boards as he departs for West Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Air Force One is seen before President Donald Trump boards as he departs for West Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of...

Jan 26 2018
Homeless in Hong Kong

Homeless in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.

Jan 26 2018
Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Jan 26 2018
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Jan 26 2018

Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.

Homeless in Hong Kong

Homeless in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.

