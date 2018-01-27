Flying President Trump
Late afternoon shadows are cast as President Donald Trump descends the steps of Air Force One upon his return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump boards Marine One helicopter as he departures the Oval Office of the White House for Springfield, Missouri, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine as cover from spraying water as President Donald Trump lands via Marine One helicopter in New York, May 4, 2017. Jonathan Ernst: "The best part of any trip to New York City with the sitting U.S....more
President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria: "During the many trips to President Trump's residence in Florida it is usual to see...more
A helicopter carrying President Donald Trump flies over the mountains en route to Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An aviator waits for a boarding ramp as President Donald Trump arrives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump (R, silhouetted in window) arrives via Marine One helicopter at the White House, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Air Force One departs Las Vegas past the broken windows on the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists who are members of the White house travel pool on board Air Force One during his flight to Palm Beach, Florida while over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The tail of Air Force One is seen as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw, Poland July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Noi Bai international airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Minh Hoang/Pool
President Donald Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and son Barron wave as they Board Air Force One to depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on their way to Florida, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Marine One passes the Statue of Liberty as President Donald Trump arrives to attend the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks to the pilot of Marine One as he arrives at the White House, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A flock of birds fly past the Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump aboard, as he returns to the White House after a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at Harrisburg international airport, before attending a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. Carlos Barria: "President Trump travelled to Harrisburg,...more
President Donald Trump returns a salute as he steps from Marine One to board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on his way back to Washington August 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One transporting President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as President Donald Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of President Donald Trump's White House staff can be seen inside Air Force One as they wait to deplane after returning from a weekend at Trump's New Jersey golf estate home to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner looks on from the top of the stairs as President Donald Trump arrives from a day trip to Ohio aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives from Joint Base Andrews aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Air Force One is seen before President Donald Trump boards as he departs for West Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of...
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
MORE IN PICTURES
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Homeless in Hong Kong
While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Flames and toxic smoke sweep through a hospital in South Korea's deadliest fire in almost a decade.