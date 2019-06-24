'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks a highwire with his sister Lijana over Times Square in New York, June 23, 2019. The brother and sister tightrope act crossed Times Square on a high wire 25 floors above the New York landmark on Sunday...more
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks the highwire over Times Square. Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, walked from opposite sides of the square on a wire running 1,300 feet from 42nd Street to 47th...more
Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana walk the highwire over Times Square. The two crossed midway on their 36-minute walk, Lijana, 42, sitting down so Nik, 40, could step over her, before she got up and continued her way, cheered on by a crowd of...more
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire over Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lijana Wallenda takes a look at the wire before walking. "Only by the grace of God," said Lijana as she walked, listening to gospel music and talking to her brother through a wireless connection. It was Lijana's first high-wire performance since a...more
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire. The Wallendas wore safety harnesses in order to gain city approval for the stunt. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lijana Wallenda walks the highwire. "Fear will not conquer me, and it didn't," she said close to completing the walk, urged on by her brother. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana walk the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana walk the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nik Wallenda looks back after walking the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire with his sister Lijana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lijana Wallenda walks the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire with his sister Lijana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
