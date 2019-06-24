Edition:
United States
'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire

Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks a highwire with his sister Lijana over Times Square in New York, June 23, 2019. The brother and sister tightrope act crossed Times Square on a high wire 25 floors above the New York landmark on Sunday night. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Aerialist Nik Wallenda walks the highwire over Times Square. Nik and Lijana Wallenda, of the "Flying Wallendas" circus and stunt-performing family, walked from opposite sides of the square on a wire running 1,300 feet from 42nd Street to 47th Street. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana walk the highwire over Times Square. The two crossed midway on their 36-minute walk, Lijana, 42, sitting down so Nik, 40, could step over her, before she got up and continued her way, cheered on by a crowd of thousands below. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire over Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lijana Wallenda takes a look at the wire before walking. "Only by the grace of God," said Lijana as she walked, listening to gospel music and talking to her brother through a wireless connection. It was Lijana's first high-wire performance since a 2017 accident in which she and four other walkers fell 30 feet and were seriously injured. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire. The Wallendas wore safety harnesses in order to gain city approval for the stunt. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Lijana Wallenda walks the highwire. "Fear will not conquer me, and it didn't," she said close to completing the walk, urged on by her brother. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana walk the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
People watch Nik Wallenda and his sister Lijana walk the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Nik Wallenda looks back after walking the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire with his sister Lijana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lijana Wallenda walks the highwire. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2019
Nik Wallenda walks the highwire with his sister Lijana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
