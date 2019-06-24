'Flying Wallendas' cross Times Square on high wire

Lijana Wallenda takes a look at the wire before walking. "Only by the grace of God," said Lijana as she walked, listening to gospel music and talking to her brother through a wireless connection. It was Lijana's first high-wire performance since a...more

Lijana Wallenda takes a look at the wire before walking. "Only by the grace of God," said Lijana as she walked, listening to gospel music and talking to her brother through a wireless connection. It was Lijana's first high-wire performance since a 2017 accident in which she and four other walkers fell 30 feet and were seriously injured. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

