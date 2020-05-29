Flyovers salute frontline workers
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), fly over the Basilica of Saint Mary of Health as they perform as part of a nationwide tour to show unity and solidarity amid the coronavirus...more
Medical workers react as they watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they salute medical workers in Tokyo, May 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument during a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel in Washington, May 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts ...more
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team pass over Manhattan with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part a tour of U.S. cities,. April 28. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush
Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Philadelphia, April 28. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force perform over the town of Codogno, May 25. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Italian Air Force in Milan, May 25. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force flies over a hospital in Tokyo, May 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Medical workers watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of Jthe apan Air Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, May 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams fly over New York's Manhattan bridge, April 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Indian Air Force (IAF) planes fly over New Delhi to show gratitude towards the frontline workers, May 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
