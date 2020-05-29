Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 29, 2020

Flyovers salute frontline workers

The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), fly over the Basilica of Saint Mary of Health as they perform as part of a nationwide tour to show unity and solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 29. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri &nbsp; &nbsp;

The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), fly over the Basilica of Saint Mary of Health as they perform as part of a nationwide tour to show unity and solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 29. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force, the Frecce Tricolori ("Tricolor Arrows"), fly over the Basilica of Saint Mary of Health as they perform as part of a nationwide tour to show unity and solidarity amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, May 29. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri    
Medical workers react as they watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they salute medical workers in Tokyo, May 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato &nbsp;

Medical workers react as they watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they salute medical workers in Tokyo, May 29.  REUTERS/Issei Kato  

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Medical workers react as they watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they salute medical workers in Tokyo, May 29.  REUTERS/Issei Kato  
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument during a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel in Washington, May 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts &nbsp; &nbsp;

A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument during a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel in Washington, May 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument during a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel in Washington, May 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts    
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team pass over Manhattan with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part a tour of U.S. cities,. April 28. &nbsp;U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team pass over Manhattan with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part a tour of U.S. cities,. April 28.  U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team pass over Manhattan with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part a tour of U.S. cities,. April 28.  U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush
Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Philadelphia, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela &nbsp;

Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Philadelphia, April 28.  REUTERS/Mark Makela  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Philadelphia, April 28.  REUTERS/Mark Makela  
Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello &nbsp; &nbsp;

Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello    

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello    
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a flyover in New York City, April 28. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan Fitzgerald
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force perform over the town of Codogno, May 25. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force perform over the town of Codogno, May 25. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force perform over the town of Codogno, May 25. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Italian Air Force in Milan, May 25. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo &nbsp;

The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Italian Air Force in Milan, May 25. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
The Madonnina, a statue of the Virgin Mary atop Duomo cathedral, is seen during a performance of the Italian Air Force in Milan, May 25. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo  
Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Medical workers watch a formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, May 8. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 2. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 2.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force flies over a hospital in Tokyo, May 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

The 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force flies over a hospital in Tokyo, May 29.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
The 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force flies over a hospital in Tokyo, May 29.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Medical workers watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of Jthe apan Air Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, May 29. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Medical workers watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of Jthe apan Air Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, May 29.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Medical workers watch the 'Blue-Impulse' aerobatic team of Jthe apan Air Self-Defense Force in Tokyo, May 29.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams fly over New York's Manhattan bridge, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams fly over New York's Manhattan bridge, April 28.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams fly over New York's Manhattan bridge, April 28.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid    
Indian Air Force (IAF) planes fly over New Delhi to show gratitude towards the frontline workers, May 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

Indian Air Force (IAF) planes fly over New Delhi to show gratitude towards the frontline workers, May 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Indian Air Force (IAF) planes fly over New Delhi to show gratitude towards the frontline workers, May 3. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz &nbsp; &nbsp;

U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York, April 28.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
