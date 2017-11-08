Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 8, 2017 | 8:35am EST

Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ

White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul. Trump�s secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone was cancelled due to fog and mist. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
1 / 9
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (looking at notes) huddles with White House senior staff to discuss the situation at a U.S. military post in Seoul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
2 / 9
In a borrowed U.S. Army jacket to keep warm, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updates reporters on President Trump's failed attempt, preempted by weather, to visit Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
3 / 9
U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team members load up to travel by helicopter in the fog alongside President Trump's helicopter. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
4 / 9
U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team members travel by helicopter in the fog alongside President Trump's helicopter. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
5 / 9
White House senior staff discuss the situation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
6 / 9
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
7 / 9
President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
8 / 9
President Trump departs Seoul in Marine One while en-route to Osan Air Base, South Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
9 / 9
