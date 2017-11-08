Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing North Korea and South Korea, at a U.S. military post in Seoul. Trump�s secret attempt to...more
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (looking at notes) huddles with White House senior staff to discuss the situation at a U.S. military post in Seoul. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
In a borrowed U.S. Army jacket to keep warm, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updates reporters on President Trump's failed attempt, preempted by weather, to visit Observation Post Ouellette along the Demilitarized Zone....more
U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team members load up to travel by helicopter in the fog alongside President Trump's helicopter. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Secret Service counter-assault team members travel by helicopter in the fog alongside President Trump's helicopter. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior staff discuss the situation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from an attempt to visit the Demilitarized Zone. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump departs Seoul in Marine One while en-route to Osan Air Base, South Korea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
