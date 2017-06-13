Food poisoning hits hundreds at Iraqi camp
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
More than 300 people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an iftar meal on Monday night, aid groups told Reuters. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi boy is seen in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp, where more than 300 people fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi boy who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, returns on a bus after being treated in regional hospitals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Many started vomiting and some fainted after eating rice, chicken, yogurt and soup, said Iraqi lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people who fell ill in a mass outbreak of food poisoning, return on a bus after being treated. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Doctors treat displaced Iraqi people in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ambulances are parked at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning, in al-Khazer, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Displaced Iraqi people are treated in a field hospital at the Hasansham U2 camp after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi girl is treated in a field hospital after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A displaced Iraqi woman gathers her laundry after a mass outbreak of food poisoning. The camp in al-Khazer, on the road linking Mosul and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region, houses 6,300 people, the UNHCR said. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office
Protesters angry at the pro-government Supreme Court's ruling over a bid to change the constitution attacked a branch of the court with petrol bombs and damaged...
A year after Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre
People gather at Orlando's Pulse nightclub on the first anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Brazilian police raid new Crackland
Fires burn during a police operation in a neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia in downtown Sao Paulo.
Anti-Putin protesters detained
Baton-wielding riot police break up anti-government demonstrations and arrest scores of protesters after detaining Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.