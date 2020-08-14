Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic
A Davis Darts coach helps players warm up before a game against the Herriman Mustangs, during a game between the two high school teams, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High...more
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts. REUTERS/George Frey
A sell out crowd at 25 percent capacity sit in the stands. REUTERS/George Frey
Players from the Herriman Mustangs (L) and the Davis Darts (R) square off. REUTERS/George Frey
Two masked kids watch from the stands. REUTERS/George Frey
A sell out crowd at 25 percent capacity sit in the stands. REUTERS/George Frey
A Herriman Mustangs player warms up with a mask. REUTERS/George Frey
Masked officials toss a coin to start the game. REUTERS/George Frey
Herriman Mustangs Brock Hollingsworth (L) is tackled by Davis Darts Kael Jenkins (R). REUTERS/George Frey
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders put face paint on during a game. REUTERS/George Frey
Socially distanced chairs sit empty on the Davis Darts sideline. REUTERS/George Frey
Davis Darts David Spjut (C), runs though tackles of Herriman Mustangs players. REUTERS/George Frey
Two members of the Herriman Mustangs student council hug each other before the game. REUTERS/George Frey
Davis Darts players celebrate a touchdown against the Herriman Mustangs. REUTERS/George Frey
A sign encourages social distancing. REUTERS/George Frey
Masked fans sit in the stands waiting for the game. REUTERS/George Frey
Herriman Mustangs players warm up with masks. REUTERS/George Frey
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders sit on the sidelines with masks on during the game. REUTERS/George Frey
Jack White (12) of the Herriman Mustangs warms up with a mask on before the game. REUTERS/George Frey
Masked fans cheer during the game. REUTERS/George Frey
A masked official talks to Davis Darts player Jackson Leaver (11) before a kick off. REUTERS/George Frey
A masked Herriman Mustangs coach talks to his players. REUTERS/George Frey
Next Slideshows
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...
Unforgettable photos from World War Two
Iconic images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.
Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles
A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.
Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Thousands of people have been arrested in nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
MORE IN PICTURES
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Unforgettable photos from World War Two
Iconic images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.
Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles
A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.
Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Thousands of people have been arrested in nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.
Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England
Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many navigating the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Glamour grandmas of Beijing
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable looks.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.