Pictures | Fri Aug 14, 2020 | 3:35pm EDT

Football returns to Utah high school field amid pandemic

A Davis Darts coach helps players warm up before a game against the Herriman Mustangs, during a game between the two high school teams, the first regular season football game in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13, 2020. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A sell out crowd at 25 percent capacity sit in the stands. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Players from the Herriman Mustangs (L) and the Davis Darts (R) square off. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Two masked kids watch from the stands. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A sell out crowd at 25 percent capacity sit in the stands. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A Herriman Mustangs player warms up with a mask. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Masked officials toss a coin to start the game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs Brock Hollingsworth (L) is tackled by Davis Darts Kael Jenkins (R). REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders put face paint on during a game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Socially distanced chairs sit empty on the Davis Darts sideline. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Davis Darts David Spjut (C), runs though tackles of Herriman Mustangs players. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Two members of the Herriman Mustangs student council hug each other before the game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Davis Darts players celebrate a touchdown against the Herriman Mustangs. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A sign encourages social distancing. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Masked fans sit in the stands waiting for the game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs players warm up with masks. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders sit on the sidelines with masks on during the game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Jack White (12) of the Herriman Mustangs warms up with a mask on before the game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
Masked fans cheer during the game. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A masked official talks to Davis Darts player Jackson Leaver (11) before a kick off. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
A masked Herriman Mustangs coach talks to his players. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2020
