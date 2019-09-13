Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
A member of Manggala Agni (forest fire brigade) tries to extinguish peatland fires at a palm plantation in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 4, 2019. Fires have burnt through parts of Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands for more than...more
A view shows the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land,...more
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. Malaysia has said smoke from fires on Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands over the past month has drifted over the border, forcing it to...more
A woman walks along the road covered in smog due to the forest fire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 6, 2019. Indonesia has dismissed those accusations saying fires have broken out in other countries - and Environment...more
A man sits on a bench as the coastline shrouded by haze is seen in Singapore September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Indonesian Muslims pray for rain during a long drought season and haze in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 11, 2019. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/via REUTERS
A tourist poses for a picture at Kuala Lumpur Tower with the city skyline in the background shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A view of the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A tourist poses for a picture with the city skyline shrouded by haze at Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 September 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A view of the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Indonesian Muslim women pray for rain during a long drought season and haze in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 11, 2019. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/via REUTERS
A mosque and a church are pictured as smog covers the city due to the forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 10, 2019. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS
A tourist wearing a mask to protect against the haze is seen in Singapore September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
A tourist looks at the city skyline shrouded by haze at Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A boy wearing a mask to protect himself against the haze is seen in Singapore September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Petronas Twin Towers are shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
