Pictures | Fri Sep 13, 2019 | 1:30pm EDT

Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze

A member of Manggala Agni (forest fire brigade) tries to extinguish peatland fires at a palm plantation in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 4, 2019. Fires have burnt through parts of Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands for more than a month, and the Indonesian government has sent thousands of security personnel to try to douse the blazes. They are usually set during operations to clear land for palm oil and pulp plantations. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman via REUTERS

A member of Manggala Agni (forest fire brigade) tries to extinguish peatland fires at a palm plantation in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 4, 2019. Fires have burnt through parts of Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands for more than a month, and the Indonesian government has sent thousands of security personnel to try to douse the blazes. They are usually set during operations to clear land for palm oil and pulp plantations. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman via REUTERS
A view shows the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising worries about public health and the impact on tourism. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A view shows the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising worries about public health and the impact on tourism. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. Malaysia has said smoke from fires on Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands over the past month has drifted over the border, forcing it to close schools and issue public health alerts. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. Malaysia has said smoke from fires on Indonesia's Sumatra and Borneo islands over the past month has drifted over the border, forcing it to close schools and issue public health alerts. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A woman walks along the road covered in smog due to the forest fire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 6, 2019. Indonesia has dismissed those accusations saying fires have broken out in other countries - and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told Reuters some of the fires in Indonesia had been spotted in plantations owned by at least four subsidiaries of Malaysian companies. Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S via REUTERS

A woman walks along the road covered in smog due to the forest fire in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 6, 2019. Indonesia has dismissed those accusations saying fires have broken out in other countries - and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar told Reuters some of the fires in Indonesia had been spotted in plantations owned by at least four subsidiaries of Malaysian companies. Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S via REUTERS
A man sits on a bench as the coastline shrouded by haze is seen in Singapore September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

A man sits on a bench as the coastline shrouded by haze is seen in Singapore September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Indonesian Muslims pray for rain during a long drought season and haze in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 11, 2019. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/via REUTERS

Indonesian Muslims pray for rain during a long drought season and haze in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 11, 2019. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/via REUTERS
A tourist poses for a picture at Kuala Lumpur Tower with the city skyline in the background shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A tourist poses for a picture at Kuala Lumpur Tower with the city skyline in the background shrouded by haze, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A view of the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A view of the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A tourist poses for a picture with the city skyline shrouded by haze at Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 September 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A tourist poses for a picture with the city skyline shrouded by haze at Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 11 September 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A view of the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A view of the city skyline shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Indonesian Muslim women pray for rain during a long drought season and haze in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 11, 2019. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/via REUTERS

Indonesian Muslim women pray for rain during a long drought season and haze in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 11, 2019. Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman/via REUTERS
A mosque and a church are pictured as smog covers the city due to the forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 10, 2019. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS

A mosque and a church are pictured as smog covers the city due to the forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, September 10, 2019. Antara Foto/FB Anggoro via REUTERS
A tourist wearing a mask to protect against the haze is seen in Singapore September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

A tourist wearing a mask to protect against the haze is seen in Singapore September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
A tourist looks at the city skyline shrouded by haze at Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A tourist looks at the city skyline shrouded by haze at Kuala Lumpur Tower in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A boy wearing a mask to protect himself against the haze is seen in Singapore September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim

A boy wearing a mask to protect himself against the haze is seen in Singapore September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Petronas Twin Towers are shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Petronas Twin Towers are shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Amazon fires burn at record rate

Amazon fires burn at record rate

Next Slideshows

Amazon fires burn at record rate

Amazon fires burn at record rate

An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region...

1:20pm EDT
How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate

How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate

Some of the 10 Democratic presidential candidates meeting in their third debate took shots at front-runner Joe Biden, while others called for unity during a...

8:55am EDT
Top 10 Democratic 2020 candidates face off in Houston

Top 10 Democratic 2020 candidates face off in Houston

Leading Democratic White House contenders Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren share the stage for the first time as the top 10 candidates for the party's...

8:45am EDT
Activists face threats in lawless Amazon

Activists face threats in lawless Amazon

Fourteen years ago, on a dirt road near a remote settlement in northern Brazil, a gunman paid by local cattle ranchers executed a U.S. nun who had spent much of...

Sep 12 2019

