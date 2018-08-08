Former child soldiers released from past
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan, August 7, 2018. The children, whose identities remain anonymous, were released from the ranks of the South Sudan National...more
Former child soldiers holds up guns as they participate in a release ceremony. Around 19,000 children have been recruited, often by force, by armed groups in South Sudan's brutal civil war, the United Nations says. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Many are kidnapped at gunpoint. Others choose to join, lured by food and protection in a country whose economy has been wrecked by conflict and hyperinflation. Pockets of the nation plunged into famine last year. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011, but civil war broke out two years later between the government led by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and a rebel movement led by former vice president and rebel leader Riek Machar. REUTERS/Andreea...more
Fuelled by personal and ethnic rivalries, the conflict has killed tens of thousands, displaced an estimated third of South Sudan's population of 12 million and ruined its economy that heavily relies on crude oil production. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
The president of South Sudan and head of the country's main rebel group signed a final cease fire and power-sharing agreement on August 5 and hailed a new longed-for era of peace in the country. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
This release, the third in Yambio, involved 128 children -- 90 boys and 38 girls -- bringing the total to over 900 children released from armed groups in 2018 in South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Thirty-two children took part in this march. They symbolically removed their military clothes, put down their guns and received civilian clothes and notebooks. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Many of the children in the ceremony have been back in their communities for a while, but will now start receiving medical screenings, counselling, psychosocial support as part of their rehabilitation. Their families will also be provided with food...more
Some are going back to school while others will receive vocational training, where over 100 children are learning skills such as tailoring, carpentry, wiring and construction. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Guns and gun replicas are laid on the ground before a release ceremony. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A former child soldier holds a gun. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A former child soldier participates in a release ceremony. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A former child soldier fixes his beret. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
