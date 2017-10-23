Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 9:36am EDT

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
1 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
2 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
3 / 12
President Donald Trump in a video message. REUTERS/Richard Carson

President Donald Trump in a video message. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
President Donald Trump in a video message. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
4 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
5 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
6 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clintonspeak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clintonspeak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clintonspeak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
7 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
8 / 12
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
9 / 12
Lady Gaga acknowledges the five former U.S. presidents. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Lady Gaga acknowledges the five former U.S. presidents. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Lady Gaga acknowledges the five former U.S. presidents. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
10 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Former President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
Former President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
11 / 12
George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind. REUTERS/Richard Carson

George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Next Slideshows

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Oct 20 2017
South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

Oct 19 2017
Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Oct 19 2017
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Authorities are investigating after thousands of fish turn up dead in Paraguay's Confuso river.

Oct 18 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast