Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose

U.S. Navy Chaplain Capt. Judy Malana accompanied by the retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts, gives an invocation at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

