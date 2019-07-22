Edition:
Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts participates in a moment of silence during a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, 2019, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump view a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens as he lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People are seen near the casket as late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A portrait of the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is seen as he lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People walk past the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens as he lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects at the casket of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, as Stevens lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People stand around the casket as late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
U.S. Navy Chaplain Capt. Judy Malana accompanied by the retired Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts, gives an invocation at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk past a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, while paying their respects to Stevens lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects as the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Chief Justice John Roberts watch as the casket of late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is carried into the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Associate Justice Elena Kagan speaks at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
Associate Justice Elena Kagan speaks at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A police officer salutes as late former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens as he lies in repose in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, July 22. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
