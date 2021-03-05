Edition:
International
Fri Mar 5, 2021

Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings

Pro-democracy activist Mike Lam King-Nam embrace his wife as he leave the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail over national security law charge with his stepmother, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of 47 pro-democracy activists hold flashlights as they wait for four of them to leave the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail, over a national security law charge, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail over a national security law charge, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporter of pro-democracy activists cries after court grants bail to 15 of 47 democracy activists charged with subversion over national security law at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporters of 47 pro-democracy activists hold flashlights as they wait for four of them to leave the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail, over a national security law charge, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Lui Chi-hang leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on bail over a national security law charge, next to his stepmother, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of pro-democracy activists hold their flashlights as a prison van carrying some of the 47 pro-democracy activists charged under national security law arrives at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, in Hong Kong, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporter of pro-democracy activists cries after court grants bail to 15 of 47 democracy activists charged with subversion over national security law at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung, also known as "Long Hair," raises his hand as he walks to a prison van to head to court with other activists, over a national security law charge, in Hong Kong, China March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Police stand guard during a court hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Alexandra Wong holds a light box as a prison van which is carrying some of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law leaves West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A man lies down as he scuffles with police during a court hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Supporters of pro-democracy activists wave flashlights as a prison van which is carrying some of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law leaves West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. Words on banner read: " Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, Cheer up" REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A pro-government supporter scuffles with supporters of pro-democracy activists during a court hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Benny Tai flashes thumbs up as he walks to a prison van to head to court, over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Pro-democracy activists including Alvin Yeung, Eddie Chu and Jeremy Tam walk to a prison van to head to court, over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A police officer raises a warning sign as they try to disperse supporters outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts where pro-democracy activists face charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A police officer holds a pepper spray canister as he tries to disperse supporters of pro-democracy activists as they queue up for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Security personnel shut the gate at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts during a court hearing for pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Supporters of pro-democracy activists raise their hands in a symbol of the "Five demands, not one less" as they queue for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holds a Union Jack flag as others queue up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for a court hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holds a placard with the names of the activists as he queues for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Supporters of pro-democracy activists queue up for a court hearing over the national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holding an umbrella raises a three-finger salute as they queue up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for a court hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Foreign diplomats queue up outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts for a court hearing for pro-democracy activists over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A supporter of pro-democracy activists holds a sign outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts where others queue up for a court hearing over charges related to national security, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Supporters of pro-democracy activists hold a banner as they queue up for a court hearing over national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Lam Cheuk-ting raises his hand as he arrives at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in a police van for a hearing over the national security law charges in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A supporter holds a sign with photos of pro-democracy activists while queuing up for the court hearing over national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Pro-democracy activists Helena Wong Pik-wan (2nd-L) and Jimmy Sham (2nd-R) speak to the media as they arrive to report to the police station over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Sam Cheung hugs his wife as he arrives to report to the police station over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jessie Pang

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Mike Lam King-nam gestures as he arrives to report to the police station over national security law charges, in Hong Kong, China February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
