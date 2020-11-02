Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency
President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington, November 9, 2016, after the election results. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People gather for the Women's March in Washington January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump greets Director of the FBI James Comey as Director of the Secret Service Joseph Clancy watches during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington,...more
President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President...more
People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband and senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York May 4, 2017....more
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 1, 2017....more
Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka, Omarosa Manigault, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for...more
Without his protective glasses on, President Donald Trump looks up towards the solar eclipse while viewing the celestial event with his wife Melania and son Barron at the White House in Washington, August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2017. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at...more
President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. The storm killed more than 2,500 people and left the island without...more
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly waits behind the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in...more
A man kneels with a folded U.S. flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes him after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, October...more
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs U.S. District Court, where he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway attends as President Donald Trump welcomes the leaders of dozens of historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions stand for the national anthem at a graduation ceremony at the FBI Academy on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump speaks while participating in a tour of U.S.-Mexico border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, California. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood destroyed by the Camp Fire, with California Governor Jerry Brown, right, Mayor Jody Jones, second from right, Brock Long, back left, and Governor-elect Gavin...more
A border patrol agent apprehends a woman and a man after they were caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her 5-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza...more
First lady Melania Trump climbs into her motorcade vehicle wearing a Zara design jacket with the phrase "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back as she returns to Washington from a visit to a Texas shelter housing migrant children separated from...more
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the new U.S. embassy during the dedication ceremony in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn...more
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, puts her shoe back on after passing through a security screening, as she arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York, April 16, 2018. Daniels was thrust into the spotlight in...more
Air Force One prepares to depart for travel to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump onboard from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Thomas Musolino wears a mask of President Donald Trump while holding his daughter Gianna Musolino, 10, during a Trump campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A White House staff member reaches for the microphone held by CNN's Jim Acosta as he questions President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018. The day after congressional elections, Trump erupted...more
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the U.S. Capitol after attending the House Intelligence Committee closed door meeting in Washington, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. In their first summit, Trump publicly contradicted U.S. intelligence agencies that concluded Moscow had interfered in the 2016 election with a...more
President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walk together before their working lunch during their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore, June 12, 2018. While Trump boasts of having prevented war and...more
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron prepare to have their picture taken on a visit to the estate of the first U.S. President George Washington in Mount Vernon, Virginia outside...more
President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (L) as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump holds his prepared questions as he hosts a listening session with high school students and teachers to discuss school safety at the White House in Washington, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Christine Blasey Ford closes her eyes as she is sworn in before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27,...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man holds a child inside an enclosure, where they are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after crossing the border between Mexico and the United States illegally and turning themselves in to request asylum, in El Paso, Texas, March...more
President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter with U.S. Border Patrol agents as it flies over the Rio Grande River during his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen reacts emotionally to the concluding statement of committee Chairman Rep Elijah Cummings at the conclusion of Cohen's testimony at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in...more
President Donald Trump speaks in front of fast food provided for the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers due to the partial government shutdown in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 14, 2019....more
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the "Salute to America" event during Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dawn Simmons, a volunteer who organizes Trump sign-waving rallies, sits in her car with a picture of President Donald Trump on the rear window during a rally in the Pinellas County city of Clearwater, Florida, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump is seen through the glasses of Attorney General William Barr during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 24, 2019....more
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into court for his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York, June 27, 2019. Manafort was found guilty of tax fraud and bank fraud in a jury trial in August 2018. A month later, he...more
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from...more
Reporters are escorted out of the room as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov take their seats to hold talks with their delegations at the State Department in Washington, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, departs the U.S. District Court following the second day of his criminal trial in Washington, November 6, 2019. Stone was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian...more
White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Money is seen in the back pocket of President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg watches as President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters in a still image from video taken in New York City, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump is silhouetted against a U.S. flag as he holds a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of the audience reaches for a spilled drink as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Bossier City, Louisiana, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump hands out candy to schoolchildren in advance of Halloween at the White House in Washington, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives approving two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 18, 2019....more
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol to the U.S....more
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the coronavirus pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens with Vice President Mike Pence as President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
President Donald Trump participates in a round of golf amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Sterling, Virginia, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George...more
President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak,...more
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand watch atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle behind her, as the president arrives to tour a recently...more
President Donald Trump is seen in front of Mt. Rushmore as he and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's Independence Day fireworks celebrations in Keystone, South Dakota, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs against his coronavirus response during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he stands with first lady Melania Trump, his son Barron and the rest of his extended family after delivering his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of...more
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from New Hampshire at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump supporters try to catch a hat during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People flash a hand signal in front of a Trump 2020 sign before a classic car cruise in support of President Donald Trump and law enforcement in Frankenmuth, Michigan, September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at the White House in Washington, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020....more
Supporter wearing a Trump face mask looks on as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a cardboard sign with a reference to QAnon during a rally at Rochester International Airport in Rochester, Minnesota, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a TV camera operator from coronavirus as they participate in their second presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville,...more
President Donald Trump is reflected in the lens of a video camera during his campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
City streets boarded up before election
In a sign of how volatile the U.S. election could be, buildings in several cities were boarded up, including along several blocks around the White House and in...
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already...
MORE IN PICTURES
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
City streets boarded up before election
In a sign of how volatile the U.S. election could be, buildings in several cities were boarded up, including along several blocks around the White House and in New York City including the iconic Macy's flagship store.
Trump vs Biden: Final push before Election Day
The candidates barnstorm battleground states on the last day of the presidential campaign.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 95 million votes already cast by mail or in person.
Crowds vs cars: The contrasting campaign rallies of Biden and Trump
Images from the dueling U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The road to the 2020 election
Scenes from the U.S. election as Joe Biden emerged from a crowded and diverse field of Democratic candidates to challenge Donald Trump's tumultuous presidency.
Super Typhoon slams Philippines
The world's strongest typhoon this year barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.
Biden's drive-in campaign rallies
Joe Biden, accusing Trump of giving up on fighting the pandemic, holds drive-in rallies with supporters in battleground states.
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records
Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.