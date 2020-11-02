Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her 5-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. "I thought I was going to die with them because of the gas," Meza told Reuters, adding that she was shocked U.S. border agents would fire the canisters near women and children. The U.S. government said the customs officers had fired off the canisters after a group of migrants had attempted to cross the border violently, throwing projectiles at them. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

