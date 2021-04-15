Edition:
Fourth night of protests in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Pepper spray is used from behind the fenced up perimeters of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A person reacts upon getting their eyes washed out after the police released chemical irritants on protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A person stands on the balcony of an apartment complex while smoke rises in the background as law enforcement officers begin to clear protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A sheriff's deputy uses pepper spray at the fenced up perimeters of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas amid fumes from chemical irritants released by the police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A person gets their eyes washed out after the police released chemical irritants on protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A law enforcement officer sprays chemical irritant through a fence as protesters take cover behind umbrellas outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A woman holding an image of George Floyd reacts while standing between the police and protesters chanting for Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A protester reacts as law enforcement officers release chemical irritants through a fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Law enforcement officers release chemical irritants through a fence at protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Protesters take cover behind umbrellas amid flash bangs set off by the police while rallying near the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
A person reacts while sitting on a road near the Brooklyn Center Police Department amid flashing lights from police vehicles, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
People from an apartment complex near the Brooklyn Center Police Department tell the police to stop releasing chemical irritants as there are children inside their building in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person uses a megaphone as activists confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A police officer holds a tear gas launcher while standing guard at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Men pray as smoke from police munition is seen behind them outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Activists raise their arms as they confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person pours a bottle of water over herself as activists confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas amid smoke from chemical irritants outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Derrek Branch, a Minneapolis resident, raises his fist from a vehicle as protesters march past in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person gestures as activists confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A U.S. flag carried upside down with the names of people of color killed in police custody and in other incidents is seen before a protest march, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Chyna Whitiker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s child, prepares to address the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright, 20, following a traffic stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person uses a megaphone as demonstrators confront law enforcement officers during a rally days after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, addresses the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A police officer releases a chemical irritant at a protester on the other side of the fence of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Protesters react outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation Minneapolis Division field office, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person looks on from outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by law enforcement and the National Guard, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Community members congregate for a vigil at the corner of 63rd Ave N and Kathrene Drive to remember Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A bouquet of flowers is attached to the fencing around the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Protesters march with signs, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A Dollar Tree store that was looted has its sprinklers turned on as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
State Troopers stand guard as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A man speaks to police officers while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Police officers point weapons during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Police officers stand in a gas station after they dispersed a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Protesters run away from tear gas while they rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Protesters watch fireworks while they rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department,  as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Officers aim less than lethal weaponry at demonstrators outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protesters advance towards officers using umbrellas as shields outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Handcuffs locking a gate are seen as protesters gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Relatives of Daunte Wright embrace during a candlelit vigil at the site where he was killed by police during a traffic stop, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A "thin blue line' flag flies outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Members of the National Guard watch as protesters hold hands during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A woman who was tear gassed while confronting police raises her arms outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Tear gas is seen as officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A crowd control munition is seen on the ground outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Demonstrators stand on a police vehicle during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A police officer looks on as he stands guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A man who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet is photographed during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
Cortez Rice holds up the rubber bullet that hit him in his side during a confrontation with police following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
A demonstrator confronts police during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 11, 2021
