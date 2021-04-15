Fourth night of protests in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright
Pepper spray is used from behind the fenced up perimeters of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as protests continue days after former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Nick...more
A person reacts upon getting their eyes washed out after the police released chemical irritants on protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters hold up a pig's head wearing a police cap on a stick outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A person stands on the balcony of an apartment complex while smoke rises in the background as law enforcement officers begin to clear protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A sheriff's deputy uses pepper spray at the fenced up perimeters of the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas amid fumes from chemical irritants released by the police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person gets their eyes washed out after the police released chemical irritants on protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A law enforcement officer sprays chemical irritant through a fence as protesters take cover behind umbrellas outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman holding an image of George Floyd reacts while standing between the police and protesters chanting for Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester reacts as law enforcement officers release chemical irritants through a fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Law enforcement officers release chemical irritants through a fence at protesters rallying outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota, April 14. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters take cover behind umbrellas amid flash bangs set off by the police while rallying near the Brooklyn Center Police Department, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13....more
A person reacts while sitting on a road near the Brooklyn Center Police Department amid flashing lights from police vehicles, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People from an apartment complex near the Brooklyn Center Police Department tell the police to stop releasing chemical irritants as there are children inside their building in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person uses a megaphone as activists confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A police officer holds a tear gas launcher while standing guard at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Men pray as smoke from police munition is seen behind them outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Activists raise their arms as they confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A person pours a bottle of water over herself as activists confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Protesters shield themselves with umbrellas amid smoke from chemical irritants outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Derrek Branch, a Minneapolis resident, raises his fist from a vehicle as protesters march past in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person gestures as activists confront State troopers, National Guard members and other law enforcement officers following a march for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Brooklyn Center resident Jose Chavez wraps his arms around his daughter Cattleya Chavez, 3, as they listen to speakers during a protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A U.S. flag carried upside down with the names of people of color killed in police custody and in other incidents is seen before a protest march, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April...more
Chyna Whitiker, the mother of Daunte Wright’s child, prepares to address the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright, 20, following a traffic stop in...more
A person uses a megaphone as demonstrators confront law enforcement officers during a rally days after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021....more
Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, addresses the media during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A police officer releases a chemical irritant at a protester on the other side of the fence of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters react outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation Minneapolis Division field office, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person looks on from outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by law enforcement and the National Guard, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Community members congregate for a vigil at the corner of 63rd Ave N and Kathrene Drive to remember Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A bouquet of flowers is attached to the fencing around the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters march with signs, days after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
A Dollar Tree store that was looted has its sprinklers turned on as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Nick...more
A person holds a tear gas canister while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
State Troopers stand guard as protesters gather outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A man speaks to police officers while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
Police officers point weapons during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota,...more
Police officers stand in a gas station after they dispersed a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person puts his hands up while protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center,...more
Protesters run away from tear gas while they rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota,...more
Protesters watch fireworks while they rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota,...more
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Officers aim less than lethal weaponry at demonstrators outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah...more
Protesters advance towards officers using umbrellas as shields outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Handcuffs locking a gate are seen as protesters gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Relatives of Daunte Wright embrace during a candlelit vigil at the site where he was killed by police during a traffic stop, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department as it is guarded by members of the police and National Guard, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah...more
A "thin blue line' flag flies outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after an officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of the National Guard watch as protesters hold hands during a rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department, a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Leah...more
A woman who was tear gassed while confronting police raises her arms outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Tear gas is seen as officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A crowd control munition is seen on the ground outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Demonstrators stand on a police vehicle during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A police officer looks on as he stands guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A man who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet is photographed during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Cortez Rice holds up the rubber bullet that hit him in his side during a confrontation with police following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A demonstrator confronts police during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Next Slideshows
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
The holy month of Ramadan
Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police in Minnesota
Civil unrest gripped Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.
Slain police officer lies in honor at Capitol Rotunda
President Joe Biden and lawmakers paid tribute to U.S. Capitol Police officer William Evans, who was killed when a motorist rammed a car into two officers and brandished a knife earlier this month.
Beijing bodybuilders pump iron in converted bike shed
Men mostly in their 60s gather at an old, windowless bicycle shed in Beijing, pumping iron with rust-stained equipment built decades ago with scrap metal from a railway wagon factory where they used to work.
The longest war: America in Afghanistan
President Biden has decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda s attacks triggered America s longest war.
Crowds gather for Kumbh Mela festival as India's coronavirus cases surge
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees flocked to take a holy bath in India's Ganges river, even as the nation racked up the world's highest tally of new daily coronavirus infections.
Italy's business owners protest against COVID restrictions
Protesters have repeatedly scuffled with police as frustrated restaurant and small business owners demonstrate against continued coronavirus restrictions that are pounding the economy.