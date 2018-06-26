Edition:
France 0 - Denmark 0

France's Olivier Giroud in action with Denmark's Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark's Thomas Delaney in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France's Lucas Hernandez in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France's Steve Mandanda in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France fans look on during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Players compete in the penalty area during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard in action with France's Lucas Hernandez. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark's Simon Kjaer in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Mathias Jorgensen. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
France's Steven Nzonzi in action with Denmark's Andreas Cornelius. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark's Jens Stryger Larsen holds his head after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel passes his gloves to fans after the match. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Denmark and France line up before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
