France 0 - Denmark 0
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Denmark's Simon Kjaer. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Denmark's Thomas Delaney in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Denmark fans celebrate after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Lucas Hernandez in action with Denmark's Christian Eriksen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Steve Mandanda in action with Denmark's Thomas Delaney. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
France fans look on during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Players compete in the penalty area during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
France's Kylian Mbappe during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard in action with France's Lucas Hernandez. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel in action. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Denmark's Simon Kjaer in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Mathias Jorgensen. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
France's Steven Nzonzi in action with Denmark's Andreas Cornelius. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Denmark's Jens Stryger Larsen holds his head after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel passes his gloves to fans after the match. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Denmark and France line up before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
