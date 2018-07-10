France 1 - Belgium 0
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates victory after the match. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates as King Philippe of Belgium looks on alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France fans react after defeating Belgium. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's Blaise Matuidi celebrates as Belgium's Jan Vertonghen reacts after the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
France's Paul Pogba celebrates at the end of the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates scoring their first goal with Paul Pogba. REUTERS/Lee Smith
France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates scoring their first goal with Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Lee Smith
France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lee Smith
France's Samuel Umtiti scores their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
France's Samuel Umtiti scores their first goal past Belgium's Thibaut Courtois. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
France's Samuel Umtiti scores their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Belgium's Vincent Kompany. REUTERS/Henry Romero
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Belgium's Eden Hazard reacts after colliding with France's Blaise Matuidi. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in action with France's Raphael Varane. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud in action with Belgium's Axel Witsel and Nacer Chadli. REUTERS/Max Rossi
France's Hugo Lloris in action as he dives. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard in action with France's Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A supporter of Belgium reacts. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Belgium's Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Belgium fans watch in the fan zone. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France's Kylian Mbappe in action. REUTERS/Max Rossi
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save as Samuel Umtiti and Belgium's Marouane Fellaini look on. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Fans react in a fan zone at the Hotel de Ville in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters of Belgium cheer before the match. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
France's Hugo Lloris in action with Belgium's Marouane Fellaini. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne in action with France's N'Golo Kante. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Belgium's Axel Witsel. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Belgium's Axel Witsel in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Belgium's Thibaut Courtois collects the ball from France's Kylian Mbappe. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Belgium players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Henry Romero
France players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A general view before the match. REUTERS/Max Rossi
