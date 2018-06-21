France 1 - Peru 0
Perus Paolo Guerrero in action. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Peru's Paolo Guerrero looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Peru fan after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal as Peru's Pedro Gallese reacts. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
France's Paul Pogba during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
France's Paul Pogba in action. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Peru fan after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Peru's Jefferson Farfan shoots. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Peru's Pedro Aquino looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Peru fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Antoine Griezmann. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Peru's Miguel Trauco and Anderson Santamaria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
France's Paul Pogba remonstrates with referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Peru's Andre Carrillo and team mates leave the pitch at half time. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
France's Kylian Mbappe in action. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France's Blaise Matuidi in action with Peru's Edison Flores. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Peru's Pedro Aquino reacts. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Peru's Aldo Corzo consoles Paolo Guerrero after the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France players line up before the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
