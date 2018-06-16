Edition:
France 2 - Australia 1

France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2018
Australia's Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

France's Benjamin Pavard in action with Australia's Mathew Leckie. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

France's Paul Pogba scores their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Australia's Mile Jedinak scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

France's Samuel Umtiti handles the ball and concedes a penalty. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

France's Paul Pogba scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

France fan before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Australia's Mathew Ryan concedes as France's Paul Pogba scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

France's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/John Sibley

France's Antoine Griezmann in action with Australia's Trent Sainsbury. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France's Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane in action with Australia's Andrew Nabbout. REUTERS/John Sibley

France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/John Sibley

Australia's Josh Risdon fouls France's Antoine Griezmann. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Australia's Mile Jedinak scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

France's Hugo Lloris catches the ball. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Australia's Mile Jedinak and Aaron Mooy in action with France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Australia's Trent Sainsbury shoots. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Australia fans celebrate their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France fan before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Australia fans outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Australia players warm up before the match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Australia fans before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

