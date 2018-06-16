France 2 - Australia 1
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from a penalty. REUTERS/John Sibley
Australia's Mile Jedinak celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France's Benjamin Pavard in action with Australia's Mathew Leckie. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Paul Pogba scores their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Australia's Mile Jedinak scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Samuel Umtiti handles the ball and concedes a penalty. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France's Paul Pogba scores their second goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
France fan before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Australia's Mathew Ryan concedes as France's Paul Pogba scores their second goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's Antoine Griezmann in action with Australia's Trent Sainsbury. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
France's Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane in action with Australia's Andrew Nabbout. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save. REUTERS/John Sibley
Australia's Josh Risdon fouls France's Antoine Griezmann. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Australia's Mile Jedinak scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
France's Hugo Lloris catches the ball. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Australia's Mile Jedinak and Aaron Mooy in action with France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Australia's Trent Sainsbury shoots. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Australia fans celebrate their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
France fan before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Australia fans outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Australia players warm up before the match. REUTERS/John Sibley
Australia fans before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
