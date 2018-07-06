France 2 - Uruguay 0
France's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Luis Suarez after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez looks dejected as France's Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe walk. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save as Uruguay's Martin Caceres shoots at goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France's Paul Pogba in action with Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. REUTERS/Darren Staples
France's Paul Pogba in action with Uruguay's Fernando Muslera. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France's Paul Pogba clashes with Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uruguay's Luis Suarez and France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Matias Vecino, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin look dejected as fans celebrate following France's second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
France's Hugo Lloris in action with Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts to France's Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera in action with France's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
France's N'Golo Kante in action with Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
France's Corentin Tolisso reacts after being fouled. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez in action with France's Raphael Varane. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uruguay and France fans during the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
France fan holds a toy cockerel inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0
Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.
Croatia 1 (3) - Denmark 1 (2)
Croatia takes on Denmark in World Cup action.
Russia 1 (4) - Spain 1 (3)
Spain take on Russia in World Cup action.
Japan 0 - Poland 1
Japan takes on Poland in World Cup action.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tourist boat sinks in Phuket
Thai rescuers search for dozens of people missing after the sinking of a boat carrying Chinese tourists, with one official saying he feared "no chance" of any more survivors, which would mean a death toll of nearly 60.
Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
During the early years of the war, the Soviets built an alternative headquarters deep underground in Samara in case Moscow fell to the German army.
Syria attacks one of the last rebel strongholds
Assad aims to recapture the entire southwest including the frontiers with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Jordan. The area is one of the last rebel strongholds in Syria after more than seven years of war.
Best of the World Cup
Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.
Venezuela's military on parade
Venezuela holds a military parade to celebrate the 207th anniversary of the country's independence.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
World Cup animal oracles
Creatures great and small test their psychic credentials, predicting outcomes of matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.