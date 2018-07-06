Edition:
Fri Jul 6, 2018

France 2 - Uruguay 0

France's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez looks dejected as France's Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe walk. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Raphael Varane scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Raphael Varane celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Hugo Lloris makes a save as Uruguay's Martin Caceres shoots at goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Paul Pogba in action with Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Paul Pogba in action with Uruguay's Fernando Muslera. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Paul Pogba clashes with Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez and France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera concedes as France's Antoine Griezmann scores their second goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Matias Vecino, Fernando Muslera and Diego Godin look dejected as fans celebrate following France's second goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Hugo Lloris in action with Uruguay's Cristhian Stuani. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts to France's Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera in action with France's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's N'Golo Kante in action with Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France's Corentin Tolisso reacts after being fouled. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez in action with France's Raphael Varane. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
Uruguay and France fans during the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
France fan holds a toy cockerel inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2018
