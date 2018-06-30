France 4 - Argentina 3
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An Argentina fan after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero and Federico Fazio look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
France's Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe celebrate as Argentina's Marcos Rojo reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal past Argentina's Franco Armani. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Diego Maradona celebrates alongside Ronaldo after Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
France's Hugo Lloris concedes as Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Referee Alireza Faghani gestures towards France's Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Angel Di Maria (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's Olivier Giroud lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and France's Olivier Giroud both react after going down. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/John Sibley
Argentina players react as France's Paul Pogba shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's Paul Pogba reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi reacts to France's Kylian Mbappe after he is fouled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. REUTERS/John Sibley
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Blaise Matuidi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
