Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 30, 2018 | 12:50pm EDT

France 4 - Argentina 3

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
1 / 35
Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 35
An Argentina fan after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An Argentina fan after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
An Argentina fan after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 35
Argentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero and Federico Fazio look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero and Federico Fazio look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi, Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero and Federico Fazio look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 35
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates with team mates after scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
5 / 35
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 35
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 35
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 35
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 35
France's Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe celebrate as Argentina's Marcos Rojo reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe celebrate as Argentina's Marcos Rojo reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe celebrate as Argentina's Marcos Rojo reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 35
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 35
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Benjamin Pavard celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 35
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
13 / 35
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal past Argentina's Franco Armani. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal past Argentina's Franco Armani. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal past Argentina's Franco Armani. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
14 / 35
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Benjamin Pavard scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 35
Diego Maradona celebrates alongside Ronaldo after Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Diego Maradona celebrates alongside Ronaldo after Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Diego Maradona celebrates alongside Ronaldo after Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
16 / 35
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 35
France's Hugo Lloris concedes as Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Hugo Lloris concedes as Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Hugo Lloris concedes as Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 35
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scores their second goal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
19 / 35
Referee Alireza Faghani gestures towards France's Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Referee Alireza Faghani gestures towards France's Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Referee Alireza Faghani gestures towards France's Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 35
Argentina's Angel Di Maria (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentina's Angel Di Maria (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Angel Di Maria (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
21 / 35
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
22 / 35
Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Angel Di Maria scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
23 / 35
France's Olivier Giroud lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Olivier Giroud lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud lies on the pitch. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
24 / 35
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 35
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and France's Olivier Giroud both react after going down. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and France's Olivier Giroud both react after going down. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and France's Olivier Giroud both react after going down. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
26 / 35
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/John Sibley

France's Olivier Giroud in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
27 / 35
Argentina players react as France's Paul Pogba shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/John Sibley

Argentina players react as France's Paul Pogba shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina players react as France's Paul Pogba shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
28 / 35
France's Paul Pogba reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Paul Pogba reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Paul Pogba reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
29 / 35
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi reacts to France's Kylian Mbappe after he is fouled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. REUTERS/John Sibley

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi reacts to France's Kylian Mbappe after he is fouled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi reacts to France's Kylian Mbappe after he is fouled by Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
30 / 35
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
31 / 35
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
32 / 35
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
33 / 35
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
34 / 35
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Blaise Matuidi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Blaise Matuidi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with France's Blaise Matuidi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Next Slideshows

Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

11:40am EDT
Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

A Maryland man was charged with multiple counts of murder, a day after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five...

Jun 29 2018
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Jun 29 2018
Bali's volcano rumbles again

Bali's volcano rumbles again

Mount Agung on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali has been rumbling to life intermittently since late last year, and began belching smoke and ash again.

Jun 29 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

A Maryland man was charged with multiple counts of murder, a day after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five people in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Bali's volcano rumbles again

Bali's volcano rumbles again

Mount Agung on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali has been rumbling to life intermittently since late last year, and began belching smoke and ash again.

Melania Trump visits kids detention centers

Melania Trump visits kids detention centers

The first lady traveled to Arizona to get another first-hand look at conditions for children brought illegally to the country by their parents, her second such trip in a week.

Japan 0 - Poland 1

Japan 0 - Poland 1

Japan takes on Poland in World Cup action.

Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies

Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies

Nearly 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, where they decried President Trump's "zero-tolerance" stance on illegal immigration.

England 0 - Belgium 1

England 0 - Belgium 1

England take on Belgium in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast