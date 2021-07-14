France celebrates Bastille Day with military parade
Troops walk down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2021. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS
Fireworks explode around the Eiffel Tower during celebrations to mark Bastille Day in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Carrousel du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Republican Guard ride their horses during the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Armies Chief of Staff General Francois Lecointre stand in the command car prior to review troops during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool
Soldiers of the French Foreign Legion march on the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Republican Guard falls from his horse during the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool
Rafale jet fighters and a Hawkeye plane fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters
Armoured vehicles drive down the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool
Spectators wearing protective face masks watch as Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly past Pyramide du Louvre during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with volunteers of the Civic Service of the General National Service (SNU) at the end of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron, and French Chief of Defence Staff Francois Lecointre, stand in the command car and review the troops during the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS
Jets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees avenue during the Bastille Day parade in Paris. Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters
