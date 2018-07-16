France celebrates World Cup victory
A giant picture of France's Antoine Griezmann is seen on the Arc de Triomphe as France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after France won the World Cup final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France fans react after winning the World Cup final. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
France fans celebrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees Avenue. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France fans gather on the Champs-Elysees avenue before the final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Blue, white, and red lights and two World Cup stars are projected on the Eiffel Tower after France won the final. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France fans let off flares as they celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A France fan celebrates in a fountain in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France fans celebrate in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A France fan celebrates on the beach in Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
France fans celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France fans celebrate in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France fans hold flags as they celebrate on a balcony in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Blue, white, and red lights and two World Cup stars are projected on the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A giant picture of France's Kylian Mbappe is seen on the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A France fan holds a smoke canister as he celebrates in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
England 0 - Belgium 2
England takes on Belgium in the third-place semi-final.
MORE IN PICTURES
Next stop, Gareth Southgate
London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honor of England team manager Gareth Southgate, who led England to their best World Cup performance in 28 years.
Trump meets Putin in Helsinki
President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
France overwhelmed Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium to lift the trophy for the second time in 20 years.
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch
The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.
Fan frenzy after World Cup final
Jubilant supporters of France partied in the streets while Croatians felt pride and tears for the tiny nation had gone so far in the tournament.