Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

France celebrates World Cup victory

A giant picture of France's Antoine Griezmann is seen on the Arc de Triomphe as France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after France won the World Cup final. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans react after winning the World Cup final. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees Avenue. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France fans gather on the Champs-Elysees avenue before the final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Blue, white, and red lights and two World Cup stars are projected on the Eiffel Tower after France won the final. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans let off flares as they celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A France fan celebrates in a fountain in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France fans celebrate in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A France fan celebrates on the beach in Nice. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans hold flags as they celebrate on a balcony in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Blue, white, and red lights and two World Cup stars are projected on the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A giant picture of France's Kylian Mbappe is seen on the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A France fan holds a smoke canister as he celebrates in front of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
