Pictures | Wed Mar 28, 2018 | 10:20am EDT

France holds state funeral for 'hero' cop

French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the flag-drapped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Republican Guards, Gemdarmes and Cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) carry the coffin of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Former French Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy attend a national tribute for late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Republican Guards, Gemdarmes and Cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) carry the coffin of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leave after a national ceremony for late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Member of Parliament of Les Republicains (LR) party, Eric Ciotti (2ndL), members of Parliament of the leftist La France Insoumise (LFI) party, Clementine Autain (4thL), LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon (6thL), Head of the La Republique en Marche (LREM) parliamentary group, Richard Ferrand (7thL), far-right Front National (FN) party leader, Marine Le Pen (C, partly hidden) and FN party member Nicolas Bay (C-R) wait prior to the start a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Veterans (L) and people wait prior to a national ceremony for late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops of Republican Guards and cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) during a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and former French Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy attend a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front (FN) political party leader, and National Front (FN) political party member and Member of the European Parliament Nicolas Bay wait prior to the tribute. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron walks towards the coffin Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A convoy of French Republican Guards escorting the coffin of late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French police on motorcycles escort the coffin of the late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) listen to a Republican Guard (Front) prior to a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French Gendarmes leave after attending a ceremony in tribute of late officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
