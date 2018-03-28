France holds state funeral for 'hero' cop
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national...more
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the flag-drapped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Republican Guards, Gemdarmes and Cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) carry the coffin of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
Former French Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy attend a national tribute for late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Republican Guards, Gemdarmes and Cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) carry the coffin of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leave after a national ceremony for late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Member of Parliament of Les Republicains (LR) party, Eric Ciotti (2ndL), members of Parliament of the leftist La France Insoumise (LFI) party, Clementine Autain (4thL), LFI leader Jean-Luc Melenchon (6thL), Head of the La Republique en Marche (LREM)...more
Veterans (L) and people wait prior to a national ceremony for late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops of Republican Guards and cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) during a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via...more
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and former French Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy attend a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
Marine Le Pen, France's far-right National Front (FN) political party leader, and National Front (FN) political party member and Member of the European Parliament Nicolas Bay wait prior to the tribute. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron walks towards the coffin Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
A convoy of French Republican Guards escorting the coffin of late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
French police on motorcycles escort the coffin of the late Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters
Cadets from the joint-army military school (Ecole Militaire Interarmes, EMIA) listen to a Republican Guard (Front) prior to a national ceremony for late Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters
French Gendarmes leave after attending a ceremony in tribute of late officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
