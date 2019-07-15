Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 15, 2019 | 8:50am EDT

France marks Bastille Day

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Shangri-La Hotel, Paris, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, July 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
1 / 21
European troops attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
2 / 21
France's President Emmanuel Macron stands in an Acmat VLRA vehicle next to French army's chief of staff General Francois Lecointre as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
3 / 21
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
4 / 21
The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
5 / 21
Helicopters fly over the Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
6 / 21
A tank rolls down the Champs-Elysees Avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
7 / 21
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Shangri-La Hotel, Paris, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
8 / 21
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
9 / 21
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
10 / 21
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
11 / 21
French Gendarmes remove fences next to a burning portable toilet during clashes with protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
12 / 21
Soldiers of the 132e cynotechnic infantry regiment march with their dogs during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
13 / 21
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron greet troops and guests after the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
14 / 21
Students of the Ecole Nationale des Sous-officiers d'Active march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
15 / 21
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
16 / 21
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
17 / 21
An empty Champs-Elysees Avenue is seen after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
18 / 21
Pioneers of the Foreign Legion regiment march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
19 / 21
French firefighters march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
20 / 21
Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
21 / 21
