France marks Bastille Day
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Shangri-La Hotel, Paris, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris, July 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
European troops attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's President Emmanuel Macron stands in an Acmat VLRA vehicle next to French army's chief of staff General Francois Lecointre as they review troops before the start of the Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris....more
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Helicopters fly over the Champs-Elysees Avenue and the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A tank rolls down the Champs-Elysees Avenue during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Shangri-La Hotel, Paris, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Students of the Ecole Polytechnique (Special military school of Polytechnique) march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French Army soldiers hold anti-drone guns during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal...more
French Gendarmes remove fences next to a burning portable toilet during clashes with protesters on the Champs Elysees avenue after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soldiers of the 132e cynotechnic infantry regiment march with their dogs during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron greet troops and guests after the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students of the Ecole Nationale des Sous-officiers d'Active march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the...more
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An empty Champs-Elysees Avenue is seen after the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pioneers of the Foreign Legion regiment march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French firefighters march during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Franky Zapata flies on a Flyboard during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
