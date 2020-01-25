France pension strike continues
Feminist activists attend a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French labour unions and workers on strike hold a French flag during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francois...more
A demonstrator wearing a yellow vest stand next to CRS police during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francois...more
A protester wearing a vest reading "Vote useful, vote against Macron" attends a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Nice, as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020....more
A demonstrator holds a placard which reads "No to Macron's pensions reform" during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020....more
French labour unions and workers on strike attend a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Nantes as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A demonstrator holds a placard during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. The slogan reads "universal pension system,...more
A coffin with an image of French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Nice, as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eric...more
A demonstrator holds a heart-shaped pillow with the slogan "Macron, I hate you with all my heart" during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France,...more
French gendarmes take position in front a restaurant during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
French labour unions and workers on strike are surrounded by French gendarmes during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Nantes as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020....more
A sewer man on strike shouts slogans during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A demonstrator wearing a yellow vest holds a French flag near Place de la Concorde during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24,...more
Feminist activists hold a placard during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. The slogan reads "Because of Macron, Women will...more
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting French President Emmanuel Macron attends a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020....more
French Force Ouvriere (FO) labour union workers on strike attend a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Christian...more
A teacher on strike holds a placard which reads "I am 0,1 %" during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of another day of nationwide strikes and protests in France, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Francois...more
