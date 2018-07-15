Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 15, 2018 | 12:15pm EDT

France vs. Croatia in World Cup final

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first goal for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first goal for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first goal for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 20
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Pool

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Pool
Close
2 / 20
Croatia's fans react after Croatia lost first goal during, the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia's fans react after Croatia lost first goal during, the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's fans react after Croatia lost first goal during, the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
3 / 20
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
4 / 20
Croatia's Ivan Perisic (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Ivan Perisic (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
5 / 20
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 20
France's Olivier Giroud in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

France's Olivier Giroud in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 20
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with France's Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with France's Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with France's Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 20
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 20
President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and President of France Emmanuel Macron after Croatia's first goal as FIFA president Gianni Infantino looks on. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and President of France Emmanuel Macron after Croatia's first goal as FIFA president Gianni Infantino looks on. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and President of France Emmanuel Macron after Croatia's first goal as FIFA president Gianni Infantino looks on. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 20
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
11 / 20
France's Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 20
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's Olivier Giroud in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
13 / 20
Croatia's Ante Rebic in action with France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Croatia's Ante Rebic in action with France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Croatia's Ante Rebic in action with France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
14 / 20
General view of France fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

General view of France fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
General view of France fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
15 / 20
General view of both teams lined up before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

General view of both teams lined up before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
General view of both teams lined up before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 20
France's Hugo Lloris gestures during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

France's Hugo Lloris gestures during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
France's Hugo Lloris gestures during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
17 / 20
Singers Nicky Jam, Era Istrefi and Will Smith perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Singers Nicky Jam, Era Istrefi and Will Smith perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Singers Nicky Jam, Era Istrefi and Will Smith perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 20
General view during the closing ceremony before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

General view during the closing ceremony before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
General view during the closing ceremony before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
19 / 20
General view of performers during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

General view of performers during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
General view of performers during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Next Slideshows

Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Supporters of France and Croatia party in the streets during the World Cup final.

11:05am EDT
Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces in the Wimbledon stands.

Jul 14 2018
Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

President Trump makes his first trip to Britain.

Jul 14 2018
England 0 - Belgium 2

England 0 - Belgium 2

England takes on Belgium in the third-place semi-final.

Jul 14 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Supporters of France and Croatia party in the streets during the World Cup final.

Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces in the Wimbledon stands.

Trump visits Britain

Trump visits Britain

President Trump makes his first trip to Britain.

England 0 - Belgium 2

England 0 - Belgium 2

England takes on Belgium in the third-place semi-final.

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Parades and celebrations to mark Bastille Day.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Protesting Trump's British visit

Protesting Trump's British visit

Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged

Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in Ashdod.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast