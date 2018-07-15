France vs. Croatia in World Cup final
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first goal for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic scores an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Pool
Croatia's fans react after Croatia lost first goal during, the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with Ante Rebic. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Croatia's Ivan Perisic (not pictured) scores their first goal past France's Hugo Lloris. REUTERS/Carl Recine
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
France's Olivier Giroud in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in action with France's Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic in action with France's Olivier Giroud. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and President of France Emmanuel Macron after Croatia's first goal as FIFA president Gianni Infantino looks on. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates. REUTERS/Carl Recine
France's Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Olivier Giroud in action with Croatia's Ivan Strinic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Croatia's Ante Rebic in action with France's Samuel Umtiti. REUTERS/Carl Recine
General view of France fans before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
General view of both teams lined up before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Hugo Lloris gestures during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Singers Nicky Jam, Era Istrefi and Will Smith perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view during the closing ceremony before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
General view of performers during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fan frenzy at World Cup final
Supporters of France and Croatia party in the streets during the World Cup final.
Bastille Day in France
Parades and celebrations to mark Bastille Day.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Protesting Trump's British visit
Thousands of demonstrators wave banners and bang pots and pans to protest against Donald Trump on his first official visit to Britain as president.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged
Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in Ashdod.