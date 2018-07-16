Edition:
Mon Jul 16, 2018

France World Cup parade

France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match, in Paris, France July 16, 2018. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's fans wave French national flag, light flares and cheer France's team players as they celebrate on the roof of a bus. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France player Olivier Giroud holds the trophy with teammates before a reception to honour the France soccer team after their victory at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France team bus and fans during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and player Paul Pogba hold the trophy before a reception. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann and teammates during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France team bus and fans during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
General view during the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with France soccer team captain Hugo Lloris holding the trophy, coach Didier Deschamps and players before a reception. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Fans let off a smoke canister while the France team bus goes past during the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France fans gather as they await the arrival of the team. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with France soccer team captain Hugo Lloris holding the trophy, coach Didier Deschamps and players before a reception. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's national soccer team players take pictures with their mobile phones as they celebrate with teammates and the trophy on the roof of a bus. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
France's fans wave French national flag, light flares and cheer France's team players as they celebrate on the roof of a bus. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Best of the World Cup

France celebrates World Cup victory

Best of Tour de France

Best of Wimbledon

Counting of the swans

