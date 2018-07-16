France World Cup parade
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match, in Paris, France July 16, 2018. Eric...more
France's fans wave French national flag, light flares and cheer France's team players as they celebrate on the roof of a bus. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters
France player Olivier Giroud holds the trophy with teammates before a reception to honour the France soccer team after their victory at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France team bus and fans during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and player Paul Pogba hold the trophy before a reception. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's Antoine Griezmann and teammates during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France team bus and fans during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
General view during the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with France soccer team captain Hugo Lloris holding the trophy, coach Didier Deschamps and players before a reception. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters
Fans let off a smoke canister while the France team bus goes past during the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's defender Raphael Varane holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates on the roof of a bus while parading down the Champs-Elysee avenue. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters
France fans gather as they await the arrival of the team. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with France soccer team captain Hugo Lloris holding the trophy, coach Didier Deschamps and players before a reception. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's national soccer team players take pictures with their mobile phones as they celebrate with teammates and the trophy on the roof of a bus. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters
France's fans wave French national flag, light flares and cheer France's team players as they celebrate on the roof of a bus. Eric Feferberg/Pool via Reuters
