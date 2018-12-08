Edition:
Sat Dec 8, 2018

France's 'yellow vests' face off with police

A car burns during clashes with police at a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Protesters wearing yellow vests walk on the Champs-Elysees Avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters wearing yellow vests face off with police forces during clashes on the Champs-Elysees Avenue during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French CRS riot police apprehend a man in a street near Saint Lazare train station during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French riot police run in a street during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A view of the Place de la Republique as protesters wearing yellow vests gather during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French mounted police advance during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests at a demonstration during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester wearing a yellow vest faces off with French riot police on the Champs-Elysees Avenue during clashes as part of a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A vandalized sporting clothes store is seen at the end of a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French CRS riot police apprehend a protester during clashes at a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Protesters wearing yellow vests stand behind a barricade as they face off with police during clashes as part of a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A vandalized burnt car is seen after clashes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather at Trocadero place in front of the Eiffel Tower as part of a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Protesters wearing yellow vests sit at the Place de la Bastille during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. Message reads, "We can't tighten our belts and drop our pants at the same time. Yellow vests forever". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters kneel in front of police forces during demonstration as part of a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Firemen extinguish a burning car during clashes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Protesters wearing yellow vests gather with demonstrators of the world climate march at the Place de la Republique during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. The slogan reads "Everything is already burning". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tear gas fills the air during clashes with police at a demonstration during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French riot police use a water cannon during clashes at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French Gendarmes apprehend a protester as they advance with armored vehicles during clashes at a demonstration during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of protesters wearing yellow vests who gather on the Champs-Elysees Avenue near gendarmes who block side streets during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A man stops in front of a vandalized Starbucks coffee shop at the end of a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Tear gars floats in the air around protesters wearing yellow vests during clashes with French Gendarmes on the Champs-Elysees Avenue as part of a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CRS riot police apprehend a man in a street near Saint Lazare train station during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A protester wearing a yellow vest attends a demonstration during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester wears a mask with the likeness of French President Emmanuel Macron as he stands in front of French police forces during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A yellow vest protester walks among tear gas during clashes with French Gendarmes at a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French CRS riot police use a vehicle to remove debris from the street during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A car burns during during clashes with police at a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A press photographer wears a flyer which reads, "Press - Nice Photographer" at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CRS riot police check the bag of a woman during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man stops in front of a vandalized tailor's shop during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A protester waves a French flag during clashes with police at a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

