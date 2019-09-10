Frankfurt Auto Show
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The Bosch IoT shuttle. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People stand next to an ID.3 pre-production prototype car during the presentation of Volkswagen's new electric car. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Supercar Hongqi S9. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Audi AI:TRAIL. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A limited edition Lamborghini Sian hybrid car. REUTERS/Joe White
The Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Mercedes-Benz AMG CEO Ola Kallenius speaks as he presents the Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The Hongqi SUV. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Supercar Hongqi S9 is unveiled next to FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The BMW Concept 4. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Continental's self-drive minibus EasyMile EZ10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The Wey S. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Honda e and Ubitricity charging station. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
BMW German luxury carmaker new CEO Oliver Zipse. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The engine of Mini Electric (also known as Cooper SE). REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The BMW Vision iNext. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The BMW M8. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 45 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean...
The longest war
Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, as Washington suspends peace talks with the Taliban. The insurgent...
Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast
Dorian, classified as a strong post-tropical storm, hit Nova Scotia hard, leaving more than 370,000 people - a third of the population - without power.
Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest
More than 70 dogs compete for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 45 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.
Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival
Revelers celebrate at a festival inspired by a dispute between two Spanish towns over a religious icon, in which one group attempts to stay perfectly clean and the other attempts to make their rivals as 'dirty' as possible.
'Downton Abbey' movie world premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the "Downton Abbey" film, continuing the television saga of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, in London.
The longest war
Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, as Washington suspends peace talks with the Taliban. The insurgent group now control more territory than at any time since 2001 when it governed the country.
Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast
Dorian, classified as a strong post-tropical storm, hit Nova Scotia hard, leaving more than 370,000 people - a third of the population - without power.
Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest
More than 70 dogs compete for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.
Boris Johnson's tumultuous first weeks in office
Since taking over as British prime minister in July, Boris Johnson has lost his majority in parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the Conservative Party as lawmakers attempt to block a no-deal Brexit and seen his own brother quit the government, torn between family loyalty and "the national interest."