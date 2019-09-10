Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 10, 2019 | 8:25am EDT

Frankfurt Auto Show

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 25
The Bosch IoT shuttle. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Bosch IoT shuttle. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Bosch IoT shuttle. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
2 / 25
People stand next to an ID.3 pre-production prototype car during the presentation of Volkswagen's new electric car. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

People stand next to an ID.3 pre-production prototype car during the presentation of Volkswagen's new electric car. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
People stand next to an ID.3 pre-production prototype car during the presentation of Volkswagen's new electric car. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
3 / 25
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
4 / 25
The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
5 / 25
Supercar Hongqi S9. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Supercar Hongqi S9. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Supercar Hongqi S9. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
6 / 25
The Audi AI:TRAIL. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Audi AI:TRAIL. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Audi AI:TRAIL. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
7 / 25
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 25
The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
9 / 25
A limited edition Lamborghini Sian hybrid car. REUTERS/Joe White

A limited edition Lamborghini Sian hybrid car. REUTERS/Joe White

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A limited edition Lamborghini Sian hybrid car. REUTERS/Joe White
Close
10 / 25
The Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 25
Mercedes-Benz AMG CEO Ola Kallenius speaks as he presents the Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Mercedes-Benz AMG CEO Ola Kallenius speaks as he presents the Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Mercedes-Benz AMG CEO Ola Kallenius speaks as he presents the Mercedes-Benz ESF 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
12 / 25
The Hongqi SUV. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Hongqi SUV. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Hongqi SUV. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 25
FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 25
The Supercar Hongqi S9 is unveiled next to FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Supercar Hongqi S9 is unveiled next to FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Supercar Hongqi S9 is unveiled next to FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 25
The BMW Concept 4. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The BMW Concept 4. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The BMW Concept 4. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 25
Continental's self-drive minibus EasyMile EZ10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Continental's self-drive minibus EasyMile EZ10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Continental's self-drive minibus EasyMile EZ10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 25
The Wey S. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The Wey S. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The Wey S. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 25
A Honda e and Ubitricity charging station. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A Honda e and Ubitricity charging station. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A Honda e and Ubitricity charging station. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
19 / 25
BMW German luxury carmaker new CEO Oliver Zipse. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BMW German luxury carmaker new CEO Oliver Zipse. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
BMW German luxury carmaker new CEO Oliver Zipse. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
20 / 25
The engine of Mini Electric (also known as Cooper SE). REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The engine of Mini Electric (also known as Cooper SE). REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The engine of Mini Electric (also known as Cooper SE). REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
21 / 25
FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
FAW Group Chairman Xu Liuping speaks. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
22 / 25
The BMW Vision iNext. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The BMW Vision iNext. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The BMW Vision iNext. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
23 / 25
The BMW M8. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The BMW M8. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The BMW M8. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
24 / 25
The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
The BMW Vision M Next. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 45 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean...

Sep 09 2019
The longest war

The longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, as Washington suspends peace talks with the Taliban. The insurgent...

Sep 09 2019
Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast

Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast

Dorian, classified as a strong post-tropical storm, hit Nova Scotia hard, leaving more than 370,000 people - a third of the population - without power.

Sep 09 2019
Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest

Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest

More than 70 dogs compete for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.

Sep 09 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Best of Venice Film Fest

Best of Venice Film Fest

Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 45 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Getting greasy at Cascamorras Festival

Revelers celebrate at a festival inspired by a dispute between two Spanish towns over a religious icon, in which one group attempts to stay perfectly clean and the other attempts to make their rivals as 'dirty' as possible.

'Downton Abbey' movie world premiere

'Downton Abbey' movie world premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the "Downton Abbey" film, continuing the television saga of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, in London.

The longest war

The longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history, as Washington suspends peace talks with the Taliban. The insurgent group now control more territory than at any time since 2001 when it governed the country.

Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast

Dorian tears through Canada's Atlantic coast

Dorian, classified as a strong post-tropical storm, hit Nova Scotia hard, leaving more than 370,000 people - a third of the population - without power.

Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest

Brave pooches hang eight in California surfing contest

More than 70 dogs compete for Top Surf Dog 2019 in Del Mar, California.

Boris Johnson's tumultuous first weeks in office

Boris Johnson's tumultuous first weeks in office

Since taking over as British prime minister in July, Boris Johnson has lost his majority in parliament, expelled 21 rebels from the Conservative Party as lawmakers attempt to block a no-deal Brexit and seen his own brother quit the government, torn between family loyalty and "the national interest."

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast