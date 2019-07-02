Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30, 2019. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing...more

Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30, 2019. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

