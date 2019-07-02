Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 2, 2019 | 11:15am EDT

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30, 2019. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30, 2019. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Residents play on top of ice. The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico's second largest city in white, Reuters images show. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Residents play on top of ice. The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico's second largest city in white, Reuters images show. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Trucks are buried in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias, who was visiting family, said he and his relatives had never seen a storm like it. Arias shot photos showing cars pushed against trees by the force of the ice. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Trucks are buried in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias, who was visiting family, said he and his relatives had never seen a storm like it. Arias shot photos showing cars pushed against trees by the force of the ice. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Residents play on top of ice in Guadalajara. Guadalajara, in western Mexico, usually sees average temperatures in June of around 88 Fahrenheit (31 Celsius). REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Residents play on top of ice in Guadalajara. Guadalajara, in western Mexico, usually sees average temperatures in June of around 88 Fahrenheit (31 Celsius). REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Ice is seen on a street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Ice is seen on a street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS
A street is covered in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
A street is covered in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS
Ice is seen on a street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 01, 2019
Ice is seen on a street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Soldiers try to clear away ice as residents look on after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza

Reuters / Sunday, June 30, 2019
Soldiers try to clear away ice as residents look on after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
