Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara, Mexico June 30, 2019. Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing...more
Residents play on top of ice. The storm on Sunday blanketed parts of Mexico's second largest city in white, Reuters images show. Soldiers and police who took to the streets to help the clear-up operations slid and slipped knee deep into the drifts....more
Trucks are buried in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias, who was visiting family, said he and his relatives had never seen a storm like it. Arias shot photos showing cars pushed against trees by the force of...more
Residents play on top of ice in Guadalajara. Guadalajara, in western Mexico, usually sees average temperatures in June of around 88 Fahrenheit (31 Celsius). REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Ice is seen on a street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS
A street is covered in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS
Ice is seen on a street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. Jorge David Arias Flores/via REUTERS
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Soldiers try to clear away ice as residents look on after a heavy storm of rain and hail in Guadalajara. REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
