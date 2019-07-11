Freak storm lashes Greek resorts
Men stand on a damaged terrace following heavy storms at the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. At least seven people, including six tourists, were killed and more than 100 others injured when a violent, short-lived storm lashed northern Greece...more
A man rides his bike through debris following heavy storms at the beach of the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. Witnesses said the storm had come and gone in a matter of minutes. Winds of over 60 mph were reported on the Halkidiki peninsula,...more
A reversed travel trailer, in which two people were fatally injured, is seen following heavy storms on the beach of Sozopoli, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
People stand next to a destroyed building where two people were fatally injured following heavy storms in the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A damaged gas station is seen following heavy storms, near Potidea, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A car damaged by broken tree trunks is seen following heavy storms in Sozopoli, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Firefighters carry a trash bin next to debris following heavy storms at the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A fisherman looks at his reversed fishing boat, following heavy storms near the beach of Sozopoli, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A man walks on a damaged terrace following heavy storms at the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A shrine is reflected on a puddle following heavy storms in the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Firemen and locals cut down fallen trees following heavy storms at the beach of the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two women stand among damaged lounge chairs and debris following heavy storms at the beach of the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman rides a bike past a destroyed roof covered with solar panels, following heavy storms in the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man carries a broken sunbed following heavy storms in the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man walks along the sea following heavy storms in the village of Nea Plagia, Greece, July 11. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
