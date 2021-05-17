Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business
Customers at The Swinging Witch pub pose for a selfie while they enjoy drinks, as lockdown eases amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Northwich, Cheshire, Britain, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Members of the Durham Strikes Bowling team enjoy a game at Hollywood Bowling alley following the easing of restrictions in Washington, Britain May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Men drink beer in The Old Shades pub in Whitehall as restrictions continue to ease, in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Staff at Loxley's Restaurant & Wine Bar take part in a new menu tasting and training before reopening on Monday 17th, as restrictions continue to ease, in Stratford Upon Avon, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People ride in a capsule of the London Eye as the attraction reopens while restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Visitors queue to enter The National Gallery as restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man holds up a sign in The Fox on the Hill pub as it reopens while restrictions continue to ease, in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Staff members clean seats at Vue Cinema in Leicester Square during its reopening, as restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sand In Your Eye's giant sand art is seen on Blackpool beach following the easing of restrictions in Blackpool, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Customers Edward and Charlie Lant sit at Loxleys Restaurant & Wine Bar, as restrictions continue to ease, in Stratford Upon Avon, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People sit at The Fox on the Hill pub as it reopens while restrictions continue to ease, in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Staff members wear masks while they work at Loxleys Restaurant & Wine Bar, as restrictions continue to ease, in Stratford Upon Avon, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Stephen Crowe embraces his mother Susan Crowe, 96, who is a resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as restrictions continue to ease, London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jonathan Lea, general manager of Loxleys Restaurant & Wine Bar, talks to customer Kim Newton from behind a protection glass as restrictions continue to ease, in Stratford Upon Avon, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A worker cleans the interior of the London Eye capsule as the attraction reopens while restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A staff member serves customers Jordan Blumire and Rosie Blumire at Loxleys Restaurant & Wine Bar, as restrictions continue to ease, in Stratford Upon Avon, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People wait to board the London Eye as the attraction reopens while restrictions continue to ease in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Community coordinator Terence Surin hugs Joan Brock, 101, who is a resident at Alexander House Care Home in Wimbledon, as restrictions continue to ease, London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Customers at The Swinging Witch pub enjoy drinks, as lockdown eases in Northwich, Cheshire, Britain, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
