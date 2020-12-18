Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home
Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in...more
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit in a bus upon their arrival in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
