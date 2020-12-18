Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in...more

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Close