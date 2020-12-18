Edition:
Fri Dec 18, 2020

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal.

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit in a bus upon their arrival in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescued Nigerian school boys sit in a bus upon their arrival in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Freed Nigerian schoolboys walk after they were rescued by security forces in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescued Nigerian school boys sit together at the Government house in Katsina, Nigeria, December 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
