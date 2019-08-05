Edition:
French inventor crosses English Channel on hoverboard

French inventor Franky Zapata on Sunday succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard he designed, zooming over the Strait of Dover in just over 20 minutes. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Flanked by three helicopters, he reached Britain after a stop on a boat halfway through the 35-km crossing to refuel, waving to onlookers before landing safely in Saint Margaret's Bay, close to Dover on Britain's southern coast. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover. After a previous bid in July that ended with him falling into the sea, Zapata took off from Sangatte, just outside Calais in France, on a little platform powered by five small jet engines and carrying kerosene in a backpack. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France, August 4. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, Britain REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French inventor Franky Zapata breaks down in tears and gets a hug from his wife Christelle after he succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered Flyboard he designed in Bleriot Plage, France. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French inventor Franky Zapata takes off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French inventor Franky Zapata's wife Christelle reacts after receiving news of his husband crossing the English channel on a Flyboard after a second attempt, from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French inventor Franky Zapata reacts after he succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered Flyboard he designed in Bleriot Plage, France. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

French inventor Franky Zapata greets an unidentified man before taking off on a Flyboard for a second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, in Sangatte, France. REUTERS/Yves Herman

