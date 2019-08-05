French inventor crosses English Channel on hoverboard

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover. After a previous bid in July that ended with him falling into the sea, Zapata took off from Sangatte, just...more

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover. After a previous bid in July that ended with him falling into the sea, Zapata took off from Sangatte, just outside Calais in France, on a little platform powered by five small jet engines and carrying kerosene in a backpack. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Close