French Open bans Serena's catsuit
Serena Williams in at the French Open, May 29,, 2018. The French Open is introducing a dress code for next season, with an official pointing out three-time champion Serena Williams as a prime reason. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli said the "catsuit" worn by Williams during this year's tournament would be out of bounds going forward. "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place," he...more
Williams wore the skin-tight black catsuit for her opening match at Roland Garros this year, saying it made her feel like a superhero and dedicating it to new mothers. "All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy ... have to come back and try...more
Williams described the suit as her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit," referencing the fictional Sub-Saharan African nation which is home to superhero Black Panther in Marvel Comics. "I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, queen from...more
There is also a more serious reason for the choice of skin-tight bodysuit outfit for Williams. She has spoken about health concerns over blood clots in the days after giving birth, and at the French Open in May said: "Yeah, the catsuit, I had a lot...more
The new rules weren't released, but Giudicelli says they won't be as restrictive as Wimbledon's all-white policy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams in action at the French Open, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams in action at the French Open, June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams in action at the French Open, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams celebrates winning her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams is interviewed by Marion Bartoli after winning her first round match at the French Open, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams appears at a press conference after withdrawing from the French Open due to injury, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
