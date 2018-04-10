French police clash with eco-activists
Protesters gather on a road as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle during clashes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French police fired teargas and stun grenades and were pelted with stones during a dawn swoop to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes stand on a road near burning debris during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The site in Notre-Dame-des-Landes had been squatted for years by opponents of the plan to build a 580-million-euro (�504.6 million) airport which the government decided to drop in January. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Some 2,500 police took part in the evacuation which authorities said started at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT). Police had already blocked surrounding roads as early at 3:30 a.m., a Reuters journalist saw, while protesters set fire to barricades. ...more
Protesters gather on a road as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester collects canisters during clashes with French gendarmes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tear gas floats in the air as protesters retreat and French gendarmes advance. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tear gas floats in the air near a protester. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters gather behind a barrier on a road as French gendarmes continue an evacuation operation. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes secure a road during clashes with protesters during an evacuation operation. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French gendarmes assist an injured colleague during clashes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters stand near the debris of a destroyed building as French gendarmes continue an evacuation operation. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tear gas floats in the air near a protester during clashes as part of an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters gather behind shields as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters throw projectiles with a catapult on a road as French gendarmes advance. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tear gas floats behind French gendarmes as they clash with protesters. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester lies in the mud as French gendarmes form a barrier during an evacuation operation, April 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail during clashes with French gendarmes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters prepare to throw Molotov cocktails during clashes with French gendarmes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
