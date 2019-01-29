Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2019 | 9:30am EST

French police clear Paris migrant camp

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, France, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, France, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, France, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 16
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 16
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 16
Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 16
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 16
A migrant baby is seen in a tent during the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A migrant baby is seen in a tent during the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A migrant baby is seen in a tent during the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 16
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 16
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 16
A migrant woman dresses up as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A migrant woman dresses up as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A migrant woman dresses up as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 16
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 16
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 16
Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 16
Migrants are led into a bus after being evacuated by French police from a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants are led into a bus after being evacuated by French police from a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants are led into a bus after being evacuated by French police from a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 16
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 16
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants take their belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 16
Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Migrants wait for the evacuation by French police of a makeshift camp set up under the Porte de la Chapelle ring bridge in Paris, January 29. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 28 2019
Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jan 28 2019
Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Jan 28 2019
Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less...

Jan 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

Rare tornado strikes Havana

Rare tornado strikes Havana

The first twister to hit the Cuban capital in decades has left at least four dead and scores injured, state-run media reported.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Political action figures

Political action figures

Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less than a mile from the courthouse where the Democrat began her career as a prosecutor.

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Countdown to Super Bowl LIII

Countdown to Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast