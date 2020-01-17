Edition:
French public sector strikes against pension reform

Striking workers block the entry at the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris on the 44th consecutive day of strikes, January 17. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French lawyers on strike demonstrate against French government's pensions reform plans at the courthouse in Lyon on the 44th consecutive day of strikes, January 17. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A protester holds a flare during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers on the 38th consecutive day, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French labor union members and workers on strike hold a placard with a portrait of French President Macron as King Louis XVI on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Riot police stand during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A demonstrator faces off with French gendarmes during a demonstration in Nantes on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French CGT dock workers on strike attend a demonstration in Nantes on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Honey-colored giant teddy bears are seen near French police during a demonstration on the 43rd consecutive day of strikes, January 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French lawyers on strike hang their lawyers' robes as they demonstrate inside the courthouse in Lyon, January 13. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A view shows the Palais Garnier opera house with a banner that reads ''Paris opera on strike' on the 20th day of strikes, in Paris, December 24. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A couple hugs during a demonstration on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Riot police walk during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French mathematics teacher Pierre Coste speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron about the government's pensions overhaul at the Beaumont Palace in Pau, January 14. Georges Gobet/Pool via REUTERS

Protesters walk with red flares during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Lyon, January 11. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

A man holds a French flag during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Riot police line up behind a cloud of tear gas on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French labor union members and workers on strike attend a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Macron as French labor union members and workers on strike attend a demonstration in Nantes, on the 36th consecutive day of strikes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French CGT labor union workers attend a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plans in Marseille, December 10. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Jerome Rodrigues, one of the leading figures of the yellow vests movement, applies an icepack on his eye after he was injured during a demonstration on the 24th consecutive day of strikes in Paris, December 28. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CGT dock workers on strike attend a demonstration in Marseille on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French students attend a demonstration with French labor union members and workers on strike in Nantes, on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protestors gather near the sculpture "Le lion de Belfort", located at Denfert-Dochereau place, during a demonstration in Paris, December 10. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Police stand ready as protestors run away from teargas during a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plans in Paris, December 5. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

