French public sector strikes against pension reform
Striking workers block the entry at the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris on the 44th consecutive day of strikes, January 17. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French lawyers on strike demonstrate against French government's pensions reform plans at the courthouse in Lyon on the 44th consecutive day of strikes, January 17. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A protester holds a flare during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers on the 38th consecutive day, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French labor union members and workers on strike hold a placard with a portrait of French President Macron as King Louis XVI on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Riot police stand during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator faces off with French gendarmes during a demonstration in Nantes on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French CGT dock workers on strike attend a demonstration in Nantes on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Honey-colored giant teddy bears are seen near French police during a demonstration on the 43rd consecutive day of strikes, January 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French lawyers on strike hang their lawyers' robes as they demonstrate inside the courthouse in Lyon, January 13. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A view shows the Palais Garnier opera house with a banner that reads ''Paris opera on strike' on the 20th day of strikes, in Paris, December 24. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A couple hugs during a demonstration on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 9. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Riot police walk during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French mathematics teacher Pierre Coste speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron about the government's pensions overhaul at the Beaumont Palace in Pau, January 14. Georges Gobet/Pool via REUTERS
Protesters walk with red flares during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Lyon, January 11. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A man holds a French flag during a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Riot police line up behind a cloud of tear gas on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French labor union members and workers on strike attend a demonstration on the 38th consecutive day of strikes, in Paris, January 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting French President Macron as French labor union members and workers on strike attend a demonstration in Nantes, on the 36th consecutive day of strikes. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French CGT labor union workers attend a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plans in Marseille, December 10. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Jerome Rodrigues, one of the leading figures of the yellow vests movement, applies an icepack on his eye after he was injured during a demonstration on the 24th consecutive day of strikes in Paris, December 28. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French CGT dock workers on strike attend a demonstration in Marseille on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French students attend a demonstration with French labor union members and workers on strike in Nantes, on the 36th consecutive day of strikes, January 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protestors gather near the sculpture "Le lion de Belfort", located at Denfert-Dochereau place, during a demonstration in Paris, December 10. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police stand ready as protestors run away from teargas during a demonstration against the French government's pension reform plans in Paris, December 5. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Coastal Canadian town abuzz over possible move there by Harry and Meghan
Images from the Saanich Peninsula, a part of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, an area where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie took a...
Daisy the robot recycles Apple iPhones
Inside a nondescript warehouse on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, Apple's Daisy robot has been designed to break apart iPhones so that 14 minerals, including...
Philippines' Catholics parade 'Black Nazarene' in celebration of Christ
Hundreds of thousands of Roman Catholics in the Philippines thronged around a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers,...
Best of CES
Highlights from the technology show in Las Vegas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash
Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive clouds of ash, steam and gas.
Best of Dakar Rally 2020
Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the gruelling race across Saudi Arabia.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.
Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.
Trump's Senate impeachment trial begins
The impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office formally begins, as the Senate weighs charges that accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his dealings with Ukraine.
Horses purified by fire
Revelers ride their horses through smoke and flames to purify their animals during the Luminarias celebration in the Spanish village of San Bartolome de Pinares.
Residents race to rescue stranded horses from Philippine volcano
Residents race to rescue horses trapped on a Philippine island where the Taal volcano has been spewing ash for days.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.