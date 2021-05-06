Edition:
French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry

Student Birgui Tall attends a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. A growing number of women are passing through the Campus Univers Cascade, which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Student Birgui Tall attends a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. A growing number of women are passing through the Campus Univers Cascade, which bills itself as the world's biggest stunt school, looking to break into European cinema and Hollywood as a stunt double. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf coaches students during a stunt wire session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Demand for female superheroes in the film industry is growing with online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf coaches students during a stunt wire session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Demand for female superheroes in the film industry is growing with online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf poses during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Sometimes, the school's women students don't even finish the course before they are snapped up by studios on either side of the Atlantic. Keeping the talent in France is proving difficult, said the school's parkour trainer Malik Diouf. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf poses during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Sometimes, the school's women students don't even finish the course before they are snapped up by studios on either side of the Atlantic. Keeping the talent in France is proving difficult, said the school's parkour trainer Malik Diouf. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students attend a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. It was once commonplace for studios to use stuntmen in wigs instead of female doubles, a practice known as wigging. In a landmark lawsuit in 2018, U.S. stuntwoman Deven MacNair sued a production company and Hollywood's acting union over dressing up a male double rather than hiring a woman. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Students attend a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. It was once commonplace for studios to use stuntmen in wigs instead of female doubles, a practice known as wigging. In a landmark lawsuit in 2018, U.S. stuntwoman Deven MacNair sued a production company and Hollywood's acting union over dressing up a male double rather than hiring a woman. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students attend a warm-up session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Students attend a warm-up session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf coaches students during a stunt wire session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf coaches students during a stunt wire session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
David Grolleau coaches a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

David Grolleau coaches a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC director Lucas Dollfus poses next to student Corentin Triponey during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Attitudes were evolving, said CUC director Lucas Dollfus. "We don't need wigs anymore," he said. "The women are badass in any case." REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CUC director Lucas Dollfus poses next to student Corentin Triponey during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Attitudes were evolving, said CUC director Lucas Dollfus. "We don't need wigs anymore," he said. "The women are badass in any case." REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Franck Blanc coaches a fight training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Franck Blanc coaches a fight training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC director Lucas Dollfus poses next to student Zoe Simonnuti during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CUC director Lucas Dollfus poses next to student Zoe Simonnuti during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Student Marie Sergent is seen during a warm-up at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Student Marie Sergent is seen during a warm-up at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students Morgane Taillard and Marine Dolle attend a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Students Morgane Taillard and Marine Dolle attend a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
David Grolleau coaches a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

David Grolleau coaches a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students listen during a debriefing after a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Students listen during a debriefing after a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
