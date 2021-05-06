French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry
Student Birgui Tall attends a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. A growing number of women are passing through the Campus Univers Cascade, which...more
CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf coaches students during a stunt wire session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Demand for female superheroes in the...more
CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf poses during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Sometimes, the school's women students don't even...more
Students attend a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. It was once commonplace for studios to use stuntmen in wigs instead of female doubles, a...more
Students attend a warm-up session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC parkour and free-running coach Malik Diouf coaches students during a stunt wire session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
David Grolleau coaches a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC director Lucas Dollfus poses next to student Corentin Triponey during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. Attitudes were evolving, said CUC...more
Franck Blanc coaches a fight training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
CUC director Lucas Dollfus poses next to student Zoe Simonnuti during a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Student Marie Sergent is seen during a warm-up at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students Morgane Taillard and Marine Dolle attend a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
David Grolleau coaches a fall training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Students listen during a debriefing after a training session at France's Campus Univers Cascade (CUC), a training ground for stuntmen, in Le Cateau-Cambresis, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
