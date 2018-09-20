Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles
Philippe Gillet gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nante. Over two decades, Gillet has amassed a collection of more than 400 phobia-inducing animals, including rattlesnakes, tarantulas and lizards in his home. ...more
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, looks at his black cobra in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gillet says he has all the necessary permits to keep and transport the animals for roadshows which he runs to raise awareness about reptiles. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
He insists the locals do not mind their unusual neighbors and regularly pop in for coffee, safe in the knowledge that the most dangerous snakes are kept in a room behind two sets of doors. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Philippe Gillet looks at a tarantula in his house. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gillet poses with a python in his house. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gillet looks at his Cuvier's dwarf caiman. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gillet gives a banana to his iguana in his garden. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gillet says the two alligators, named Ali and Gator, were rescued from a leather farm but most of the animals are pets that outstayed their welcome elsewhere and have been abandoned or donated. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Balloons over Brussels
The Balloon Day Parade, part of the "Comic Strip Festival," in downtown Brussels.
Ig Nobel Prizes
Bizarre scientific discoveries are celebrated at the annual Ig Nobel Prizes, awarded by the Annals of Improbable Research as a whimsical counterpart to the...
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Korean president visits North Korea
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.
Rising waters in Carolinas after Florence
Rising flood waters threaten communities across the Carolinas in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Flashback: Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico
A look back at Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on September 20, 2017, killed an estimated 3,000 people in the U.S. territory and knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents.
Trump visits hurricane-stricken North Carolina
President Donald Trump promised strong federal support as he visited flood-soaked North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Puerto Rico one year after Hurricane Maria
A year after Hurricane Maria killed almost 3,000 people, about 45,000 homes still have blue roofs, as tarps installed by FEMA are called.
Aerial icebergs
Aerial views of icebergs in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland.
Florence from above
Aerials views of the flooding in North Carolina.
Picking up the pieces after last year's Mexico City earthquake
Residents displaced by last year's devastating earthquake in Mexico City are still living in temporary housing amid their ruined apartment buildings.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.