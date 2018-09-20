Edition:
Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles

Philippe Gillet gives chicken to his alligator Ali in his living room in Coueron near Nante. Over two decades, Gillet has amassed a collection of more than 400 phobia-inducing animals, including rattlesnakes, tarantulas and lizards in his home.

Thursday, September 20, 2018
Philippe Gillet, 67 year-old Frenchman who lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators, looks at his black cobra in his living room in Coueron near Nantes, France September 19, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Gillet says he has all the necessary permits to keep and transport the animals for roadshows which he runs to raise awareness about reptiles.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
He insists the locals do not mind their unusual neighbors and regularly pop in for coffee, safe in the knowledge that the most dangerous snakes are kept in a room behind two sets of doors.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Philippe Gillet looks at a tarantula in his house.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Gillet poses with a python in his house.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Gillet looks at his Cuvier's dwarf caiman.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Gillet gives a banana to his iguana in his garden.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Gillet says the two alligators, named Ali and Gator, were rescued from a leather farm but most of the animals are pets that outstayed their welcome elsewhere and have been abandoned or donated.

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
