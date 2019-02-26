Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders
An opposition supporter clashes with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A Colombian police officer affected by tear gas reacts during clashing between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February...more
Demonstrators carry an injured man during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelan soldiers run along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters provoke Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters are seen behind Brazil's National Public Security Force members along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Opposition supporters look on under the Simon Bolivar bridge, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Colombian police protect themselves during clashes between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019....more
An injured opposition supporter is pictured during clashes with Venezuela's security forces (not in pictured) at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard...more
Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces under the Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter reacts during clashing with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Brazil's National Public Security Force members patrol along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester uses a slingshot against Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Members of Venezuela's National Guard Luis Eduardo Gonzales Laya, Jose Antonio Moreno Penazola, Orlando Abimelec Villazana Arevalo, Jorge Luis Gonzalez Romero, Jose Alexander Sanguino Escalante, Jean Carlos Cesar Parra and Carlos Eduardo Zapata who...more
Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pink parade at the Oscars
Pretty in pink at the Academy Awards show and after-parties.
Backstage at the Oscars
Celebrating backstage at the Academy Awards.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.