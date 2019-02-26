Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 25, 2019 | 7:05pm EST

Fresh clashes on Venezuela's borders

An opposition supporter clashes with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An opposition supporter clashes with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
An opposition supporter clashes with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 18
A Colombian police officer affected by tear gas reacts during clashing between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Colombian police officer affected by tear gas reacts during clashing between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A Colombian police officer affected by tear gas reacts during clashing between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 18
Demonstrators carry an injured man during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators carry an injured man during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Demonstrators carry an injured man during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 18
Venezuelan soldiers run along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Venezuelan soldiers run along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers run along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 18
Protesters provoke Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Protesters provoke Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Protesters provoke Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 18
Protesters are seen behind Brazil's National Public Security Force members along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Protesters are seen behind Brazil's National Public Security Force members along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Protesters are seen behind Brazil's National Public Security Force members along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 18
Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 18
Opposition supporters look on under the Simon Bolivar bridge, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Opposition supporters look on under the Simon Bolivar bridge, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Opposition supporters look on under the Simon Bolivar bridge, on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 18
Colombian police protect themselves during clashes between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Colombian police protect themselves during clashes between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019....more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Colombian police protect themselves during clashes between opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 18
An injured opposition supporter is pictured during clashes with Venezuela's security forces (not in pictured) at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An injured opposition supporter is pictured during clashes with Venezuela's security forces (not in pictured) at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
An injured opposition supporter is pictured during clashes with Venezuela's security forces (not in pictured) at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 18
Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces under the Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces under the Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces under the Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 18
An opposition supporter reacts during clashing with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An opposition supporter reacts during clashing with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
An opposition supporter reacts during clashing with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 18
Brazil's National Public Security Force members patrol along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's National Public Security Force members patrol along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Brazil's National Public Security Force members patrol along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 18
A protester uses a slingshot against Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A protester uses a slingshot against Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A protester uses a slingshot against Venezuelan soldiers along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 18
Protesters are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Protesters are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Protesters are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
15 / 18
Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Demonstrators are seen during a clash with Venezuela's security forces at Simon Bolivar cross-border bridge between Venezuela and Colombia as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 18
Members of Venezuela's National Guard Luis Eduardo Gonzales Laya, Jose Antonio Moreno Penazola, Orlando Abimelec Villazana Arevalo, Jorge Luis Gonzalez Romero, Jose Alexander Sanguino Escalante, Jean Carlos Cesar Parra and Carlos Eduardo Zapata who defected to Brazil, show their military IDs near the border in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Members of Venezuela's National Guard Luis Eduardo Gonzales Laya, Jose Antonio Moreno Penazola, Orlando Abimelec Villazana Arevalo, Jorge Luis Gonzalez Romero, Jose Alexander Sanguino Escalante, Jean Carlos Cesar Parra and Carlos Eduardo Zapata who...more

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Members of Venezuela's National Guard Luis Eduardo Gonzales Laya, Jose Antonio Moreno Penazola, Orlando Abimelec Villazana Arevalo, Jorge Luis Gonzalez Romero, Jose Alexander Sanguino Escalante, Jean Carlos Cesar Parra and Carlos Eduardo Zapata who defected to Brazil, show their military IDs near the border in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
17 / 18
Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers are seen along the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Brazil February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Next Slideshows

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.

4:30pm EST
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.

12:30pm EST
Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Red carpet fashion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

11:25am EST
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the...

11:01am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.

Pink parade at the Oscars

Pink parade at the Oscars

Pretty in pink at the Academy Awards show and after-parties.

Backstage at the Oscars

Backstage at the Oscars

Celebrating backstage at the Academy Awards.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Red carpet fashion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.

Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast